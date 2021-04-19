A&O and McSA to host Ramy Youssef in virtual spring speaker event

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu/TNS

Ramy Youssef in an episode of his eponymous Hulu series, “Ramy.” Youssef will appear in a virtual speaker event to Northwestern students on April 22.

Yunkyo Kim, Campus Editor
April 19, 2021

A&O Productions and Northwestern’s Muslim-cultural Students Association announced Monday they will virtually host stand-up comedian and actor Ramy Youssef on April 22. 

The spring speaker event, which will take place at 8 p.m. CST, will feature a conversation with Youssef moderated by Maytha Alhassen, journalist and staff writer on Youssef’s eponymous show, “Ramy.”

Youssef, an award-winning Egyptian American comedian, created, stars and produces “Ramy,” a Hulu show inspired by his own experiences as a Muslim individual in a New Jersey neighborhood. 

The conversation will be followed by a question and answer session. Students will be able to submit questions and sign up for the event through a form set to be provided by A&O in the coming days. 

Youssef won a Golden Globe Award in 2020 for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” for “Ramy.” He was also nominated for two Emmy Awards last year — “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.”

Youssef recently signed a deal with production company A24 and is producing an untitled series set to debut on Netflix. He’s also currently developing and executive producing a show for Apple. 

