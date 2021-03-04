A&O to virtually host Ari Lennox, J.I.D. and Druski on March 11

Pictured: Lennox, J.I.D. and Druski. A&O Announced Thursday the three will be attending their Speakers and Concerts collaboration event as invited guests.

A&O Productions announced Thursday they will host performances by artists Ari Lennox and J.I.D. via Zoom, followed by a Q&A moderated by comedian Druski, on March 11 at 8 pm.

After the recorded performances and Q&A with Druski, Northwestern students will be invited to participate in a session of Druski’s “Coulda Been Records,” a comedy skit he hosts with various guests on Instagram Live to perform songs.

In lieu of an in-person forum, A&O said they are trying to up the ante for what their winter “Speakers and Concerts” collaboration can be within the current online modalities.

“One of the biggest points of emphasis for us is that now that we’re going on a year without consistent access to live entertainment, the standard for virtual entertainment is significantly higher,” said A&O Co-Chair Zach Smith.

Over the past week, A&O has posted silhouettes of the performers on their Instagram, encouraging people to guess the artists’ identities in the comment section.

Singer Ari Lennox and rapper J.I.D. have collaborated on many songs including “Broke” from Lennox’s debut album. Druski, a comedian, has garnered fame largely through his million-plus-follower Instagram personality.

“We’re insanely excited about having the three of them on screen together,” Smith said. “We wanted to go all out, and we’re really happy with how this event has come together.”

Emails: [email protected] and [email protected]

Twitters: @laya_neel and @nick24francis

Related Stories:

— A&O to virtually host comedian Sarah Cooper on Nov. 11

— A&O announces co-sponsored event with Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji “to celebrate Black joy, Black art, Black women”

— A&O re-announces virtual Q&A on May 25 with John Mulaney

Comments