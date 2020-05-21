A&O re-announces virtual Q&A on May 25 with John Mulaney

John Mulaney accepting his Emmy he won for "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City" in 2018. The comedian and writer will appear in a virtual Q&A to Northwestern students on May 25.

A&O confirmed Thursday that comedian and writer John Mulaney will be participating in a Zoom Q&A to Northwestern students on May 25, after taking down announcement posts shortly after their initial announcement Wednesday.

The event, which will take place at 7 p.m. CST, is co-sponsored by NSTV, NU Nights, The Blackout, Studio 22 and Arts Alliance. Mulaney is the second guest in the group’s Spring Speaker Series, with A&O hosting “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness earlier this month.

Most well-known for his standup comedy and as a writer on “Saturday Night Live,” Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA-winner. His most recent standup special, “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” appeared on Netflix in December 2019. He toured the United States in 2018 for “Kid Gorgeous,” which was later released as a Netflix special.

Mulaney began writing for SNL in 2008, where he created the popular character “Stefon” played by Bill Hader. He is a writer for Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” on which he voices the character of Andrew.

This article is an updated version of a story published when the John Mulaney event was initially announced Wednesday. It has been updated to reflect A&O’s re-announcement of the event.

Comments