City opens two Moderna booster shot vaccination events this week

Evanston is vaccinating eligible individuals with the Moderna booster on Wednesday and Thursday. Slots are available by appointment.

Evanston has opened registration for Moderna booster shot vaccination events on Wednesday and Thursday following expanded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorization of the booster.

People who are 65 or older are eligible to receive the booster. Those 18 or older can also receive the booster, if they have underlying medical conditions, live in long-term care facilities or work in high-risk settings. Those looking to get a booster must have completed a primary vaccination series of either the Moderna or Pfizer at least six months prior or the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine two months prior.

The city requires eligible people to register for an appointment online. Walk-in appointments are not available.

The Nov. 3 event will be held at Robert Crown Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents can use a second link to sign up for the Nov. 4 vaccination event, which will be held at the Levy Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Appointment registration for this event closes Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email after signing up for a 15-minute time slot. Residents can periodically check either website for open slots.

Individuals are asked to arrive no earlier than their registered time and to stay home if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, chills or shortness of breath.

