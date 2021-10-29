Three individuals report alleged druggings at off-campus gatherings in Evanston

Three individuals filed reports to the University alleging they were drugged at recent gatherings at off-campus locations in Evanston, according to a Friday University Police crime notice.

At least one of the gatherings is believed to have been organized by Northwestern students, the notice said.

The notice follows multiple similar reports earlier this quarter about alleged druggings at a Sigma Alpha Epsilon event and an Alpha Epsilon Pi event. Following the reports relating to Greek life, students protested, advocating for the abolition of Greek life and standing in solidarity with the survivors. According to University spokesperson Jon Yates, there was no mention of a fraternity or sorority affiliation in the reports.

Evanston Police told The Daily the allegations are pending further investigation, and the police cannot release any further details at the time. The University plans to investigate the reports to ensure students abide by the Student Code of Conduct, Yates said. He added that there are no allegations of sexual misconduct in any of the reports.

If the University did receive any allegations of sexual misconduct, they would be reviewed for jurisdiction under both the Policy on Institutional Equity and the Interim Policy on Title IX Sexual Harassment, Yates said.

Students can receive support processing this information from the Center for Awareness, Response and Education, Religious and Spiritual Life and Counseling and Psychological Services.

This story has been updated with new information about the reports.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @waverly_long

Related Stories:

— ‘No more excuses’: 2,000 students protest Greek life after series of reported druggings at fraternity houses

— Individual reports they were drugged at SAE house day after similar reports at AEPi

— Multiple individuals say they were drugged at AEPi fraternity house