Waukegan man charged with first degree murder in Saturday shooting

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Evanston police charged 19-year-old Waukegan resident Alejandro Lopez with first degree murder in connection with the Saturday night shooting that killed 21-year-old Evanston resident Stanley Butler III, according to a Tuesday news release.

Lopez was also charged with one count of home invasion and discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release. He is the only person in custody, and the investigation indicates other people connected to the shooting remain at large.

Police said an initial investigation of the shooting showed multiple people entered a residence on the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue, shot Butler multiple times and fled.

Officers observed a Saturn Vue leaving the area of the homicide, according to the release. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle after observing a traffic violation, the driver fled and police lost sight of the car after a brief pursuit, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

Police later saw the Saturn by the Skokie Swift CTA station, stopped the vehicle and detained Lopez, the only person in the car. Police observed two firearms and gloves in the passenger seat in plain view, the release said.

Lopez appeared Tuesday in Skokie Bond Court and is being held on no bond. He is scheduled to appear in Skokie Courthouse on Sept. 28.

