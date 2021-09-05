Man shot to death in Evanston residence late Saturday night

Content warning: This story includes mentions of gun violence.

A 21-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday night inside an Evanston residence, according to Evanston police.

Evanston Police Department and Evanston Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday and arrived at the residence on the 1700 block of Dodge Avenue. EFD treated Evanston resident Stanley Butler III, but he died from his injuries on the scene, according to an EPD news release. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and no one else was injured.

A driver in the area of the shooting committed a traffic violation and then fled when police attempted to stop them, said Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew. The officers lost sight of the vehicle, but Glew said police later spotted it by the Skokie Swift CTA station and stopped the driver.

“The driver was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding investigation,” Glew said. “(Whether) it’s related to the original incident is pending further investigation.”

Glew said the driver was the only person in the vehicle when they were stopped.

North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is assisting EPD in the shooting investigation. Evanston police ask anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or text a tip.

This story was updated to reflect new developments in the ongoing police investigation.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @mollylubbers