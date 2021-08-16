Northwestern plans two major facilities projects to further research and academic efforts

The Donald P. Jacobs Center. The University plans to transform the building into a place for flexible learning.

In an effort to further Northwestern’s research and academic efforts, the University announced two major facility projects Thursday.

The updates will focus on Mudd Hall and the Donald P. Jacobs Center, continuing projects that commenced before the pandemic. For the former, NU will build out the top two floors of the three-story library with plans to increase research space by Fall 2023.

The University also hopes to transform the Jacobs Center into a place for flexible and adaptive teaching and research. The center will become a forum for social sciences, with emphasis on initiatives in data science and global engagement.

“These major enhancements are one way we continue to demonstrate (NU’s) sustained support of our teaching and research, and of the exceptional faculty who perform this critical work,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in the release. “These spaces also will help further elevate (the University’s) presence as a global leader at the forefront of discovery.”

