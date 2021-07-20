Northwestern converts former Greek life housing into residence halls for 2021-22 academic year

The former Gamma Phi Beta house, located at 640 Emerson St. The house was one of six Greek life housing options the University is converting into residence halls.

Northwestern will offer six new residency options for the 2021-22 academic year, which students can include by updating their previously submitted housing preferences, the University announced Wednesday.

NU notified students with a housing contract of the change through an email. The new residence halls, spread across all four living areas of campus, formerly served as housing for members of Greek life and are all undergoing renovations to become suitable for dorm living. ​​

The former houses for Delta Upsilon, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Nu, Gamma Phi Beta, Pi Beta Phi and Zeta Tau Alpha make up the six new living options for undergraduates. Changes to the facilities will include Wildcard locks, as well as new furniture for both living quarters and common rooms.

Students interested in living in one of the new facilities must notify the University by noon on July 21, either by altering housing rankings for new students and transfers, or by requesting a room change for returning students.

