Metra announces changes to Evanston service through Union Pacific North Line

On Wednesday, Metra announced changes to the service of its Union Pacific North Line, which has multiple stops in Evanston.

After receiving community feedback, Metra announced plans to adapt its service of the Union Pacific North Line, according to a Wednesday city news release.

The route currently stops at Evanston’s Davis Street Metra station. The changes will add stops at the Central Street and Main Street stations on weekdays.

These new stops are specifically targeted at “reverse commuters” — Metra users who commute to the northern suburbs of Chicago for work instead of traveling downtown.

The program is currently in the pilot stage, with these service changes slated to begin on July 12.

