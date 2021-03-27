Teen fatally struck by CTA Yellow Line train
March 27, 2021
A teenage boy was struck and killed by a Chicago Transit Authority Yellow Line train near the Howard Street stop Friday morning.
The boy, who is believed to be a 14-year-old Chicago resident, was hit around 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue. He was pronounced dead approximately an hour later, police Cmdr. Ryan Glew told The Chicago Sun-Times.
Yellow Line service was suspended for around two hours after the incident due to the “medical emergency,” resuming around 8:45 a.m., according to the CTA.
Evanston Police Department and Evanston Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier this month, a Chicago resident was struck and killed by a Metra train near the Davis station.
