Grammy-nominated singing duo Chloe x Halle to perform at 2021 A&O Ball

R&B singer duo Chloe x Halle will virtually perform at A&O Productions’ 2021 Ball on May 30, according to a Wednesday news release.

Along with a recorded performance and question answer session, A&O will also host an in-person screening for up to 150 students at Deering Meadow and the virtual event will stream on Zoom — both starting at 8:30 p.m.

Chloe and Halle Bailey, a sister musician duo, released their debut EP “Sugar Symphony” in April 2016 and appeared in Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album later that same year. The pair also opened for the European leg of Beyoncé’s “The Formation World Tour,” and are currently signed with the artist’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment.

Chloe x Halle’s first mixtape, “The Two of Us,” was featured on the Rolling Stones’ Best R&B Albums of 2017 list. Their albums “The Kids Are Alright” and “Ungodly Hour” received Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Progressive R&B Album, respectively.

The duo also wrote the theme song for Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” which they have co-starred in since 2018.

“Chloe x Halle, beloved for their gift of creating jaw-dropping harmonies and genuine musical moments, have garnered millions in (audiences) around the globe,” the A&O release said.

Sign-ups for the virtual and in-person components of the Saturday event are forthcoming, according to the release.

