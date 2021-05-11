Seniors Kriti Shah and Andrew Golden named Homecoming Wildcats

The 2015 Homecoming Court. This year, Weinberg senior Kriti Shah and Medill senior Andrew Golden were named Homecoming Wildcats.

Weinberg senior Kriti Shah and Medill senior Andrew Golden were named Homecoming Wildcats last month during I Heart Northwestern Week.

Larry Irving, president of the Northwestern Alumni Association, announced the Homecoming Wildcats in an April 30 video.

“The Homecoming court is a cherished Northwestern tradition.” Irving said. “And given the challenging year that we’ve all had, it’s great to reclaim and re-engage in our traditions.”

Students nominated nine seniors for the Homecoming cohort, then the Homecoming committee, a student group in charge of coordinating and executing all Homecoming events, interviewed and selected the two students.

Golden, a former Daily staffer, is from Reisterstown, Maryland and is double majoring in journalism and African American Studies.

The former sports editor wrote 160 articles during his three years at The Daily. Golden was also on the New Student Affairs Board of Directors as the director for the Medill of Journalism.

Golden has also interned for the Chicago Tribune and the Kansas City Star. He will be interning with the Washington Post Sports section this summer.

Shah is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and is part of the Honors Program in Medical Education. She majors in neuroscience and minors in data science.

She is also a Peer-Guided Study Group senior facilitator for organic chemistry and has participated in Tufaan Entertainment, Northwestern Raas and OM at Northwestern.

“I heart Northwestern because it has given me a chance to explore more of the world around me,” Shah said in a video for the NU Arch Society. “Even though I was on campus for only one and a half years because of the pandemic, I met and still am meeting new and different people who have really broadened my perspective, and I am appreciative of that.”

