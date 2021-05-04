Evanston Public Library to host Spanish financial literacy modules in “Mes de la Educación Financiera” throughout May

Evanston Public Library is virtually hosting a series of five financial education modules for the Spanish-speaking community throughout May.

Evanston Public Library will be hosting a series of Spanish financial education modules with WinTrust Bank for its “Mes de la Educación Financiera” this month, according to a Monday newsletter.

El comunicado de prensa original en español se puede encontrar aquí.

The modules are designed to help Spanish-speaking community members strengthen their knowledge of topics related to money management. They will be held virtually each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm, with most modules hosted twice for convenience.

Residents can register through EPL’s website. Every week, the library will email a zoom link one day day before the event.

The first module will help participants explore what financial education is and will be held May 4 and 6. In this session, participants will devise a spending and saving plan and learn ways to prioritize money. The second module will be held on May 11 and 13, providing participants with tools to track spending habits and understand a payroll statement and types of income.

The third module is scheduled for May 18 and covers credit reports, history and scores. The session will teach participants how to read, build and improve credit.

The fourth module, to be held on May 20 and 27, explains the basics of investing and gives participants avenues to get involved with the practice.

The last module, on May 25, details the options, risks, advantages and methods for borrowing money.

“Experts say that you need at least a basic level of financial education if you want to be successful, but to do that you really have to know what financial education means,” EPL’s Latino Engagement Librarian Mariana Bojorquez said. “The more you understand the concept of financial education, the more effective you can be in devising strategies to expand your knowledge.”

