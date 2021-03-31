Evanston Public Library to host climate activism series during Earth Month

The Evanston Public Library is partnering with the city’s Office of Sustainability, Citizens’ Greener Evanston and several other organizations to host several community climate activism events throughout April.

To honor Earth Month and localize the climate crisis, Evanston Public Library is hosting several community climate activism events in April, according to a Tuesday news release.

EPL is partnering with the city’s Office of Sustainability, Citizens’ Greener Evanston and several other organizations as part of its Climate Resilient Communities Series.

On Earth Day, April 22, the library will host a community discussion on waste prevention and a “Lunch-and-Learn” event centered on sustainable deconstruction and waste management.

The library is also offering a Spanish language workshop on recycling and composting on April 8. Spanish-speaking residents can pick up a “KIT de preparación ante clima extremo: Frío, Calor e Inundaciones,” a kit that educates residents on ways to protect themselves from extreme weather, on April 30.

EPL Branch Assistant Beatriz Echeverria said her work focuses in part on creating programming that better engages underrepresented communities. She said her goal is for the library to serve the entire community’s cultural and recreational needs.

“It has sparked my interest on how we can work to be more effective in trying to reach people that are not library users to make the library an asset to them,” Echeverria said.

The series will center on “bringing the climate crisis home to the community,” and aims to inspire action by making information more accessible to all, the release said.

The EPL series is funded by Libraries Respond to Climate Change, an American Library Association initiative grant. Bradley Dean, the leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Resilient Nation Partnership Network, commended EPL’s series for “confronting environmental issues on the local level” and said all organizations should look towards it for inspiration.

“Resilience is a shared responsibility,” Dean said. “We all have a stake in creating a more resilient nation.”

