Kelly Mayo, interim TGS dean, appointed to permanent post

Rebecca Crown Center, home of The Graduate School. Mayo has led TGS since June 2020, and has additionally served as interim associate provost for graduate education since last spring.

Kelly Mayo, interim dean for The Graduate School, will serve in permanent post starting May 1, according to a Friday University news release.

Mayo has led TGS since June 2020 after Teresa Woodruff left the position to become provost at Michigan State University amid student calls for resignation. He also served as interim associate provost for graduate education since last spring.

“I am extremely honored to continue to work with our outstanding students and to partner with faculty, staff and administration to support graduate education at Northwestern,” Mayo said in the release. “Strong graduate programs are a key foundational element supporting our collective mission as a great research and teaching university.”

Mayo, who came to NU in 1985, has worked in several administrative roles and researched molecular mechanisms pertinent to reproductive disorders and fertility, according to the release. He also served as president of the Endocrine Society.

Provost Kathleen Hagerty called Mayo a “strong and steady advocate” for graduate students and referenced his leadership of TGS during the pandemic.

“(Mayo) has led TGS through the past year, demonstrating a remarkable ability to adapt and improve, even in the uncertain circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Hagerty said in the release. “We know he will continue to enhance TGS programs and serve the needs of our graduate students as the permanent dean of TGS.”

