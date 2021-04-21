Northwestern Medicine to vaccinate NU students, faculty and staff

The Weber Arch. Northwestern Medicine will offer members of the NU community vaccination appointments.

Northwestern Medicine will begin sending invitations for vaccination appointments to students, faculty and staff in the next few days, according to a Wednesday email from Vice President for Operations Luke Figora.

The University will continue to operate its on-campus vaccination clinic in Norris University Center, the release stated, to cater to those who do not have easy access to Northwestern Medicine locations.

Invitations from Northwestern Medicine and the clinic will also be separate, Figora added.

Members of the NU community with a Northwestern Medicine account will receive a notification to schedule an appointment on the Northwestern Medicine website. Those without an account will receive an access code for scheduling.

Additionally, the University will continue to partake in Illinois Department of Public Health’s College Vaccination Days initiative. Students can receive doses at mass vaccination sites around the state throughout the month of April.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support and partnership offered by NM, and encourage the Northwestern community to take advantage of this opportunity if you still need to be vaccinated,” Figora stated in the release.

