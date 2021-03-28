The Daily Northwestern’s Policy Guide to Evanston’s 4th Ward Aldermanic Candidates

Candidates Jonathan Nieuwsma and Diane Goldring, the top two vote-getters in the 4th Ward aldermanic primary, will face off on the April 6 general election. Both candidates are newcomers to City Council, having ousted incumbent Ald. Don Wilson (4th). In separate interviews with each candidate, The Daily Northwestern gathered their stances on key policy issues throughout the city, from affordable housing to policing. The candidates’ answers have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>





Neya Thanikachalam built the interactives for this piece.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Nieuwsma, Goldring projected to advance in 4th Ward aldermanic race

— Aldermanic candidates debate mayor-council model, reparations at NAACP forum

— Evanston residents, organizations react to projected primary results

Comments