Nieuwsma, Goldring projected to advance in 4th Ward aldermanic race

League of Women Voters of Evanston’s 4th Ward aldermanic candidate virtual forum. With all precincts reporting, Jonathan Nieuwsma and Diane Goldring are projected to advance to the April 6 general election.

Jonathan Nieuwsma and Diane Goldring are projected to top the field in the 4th Ward aldermanic primary race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s office. The two candidates are expected to move on to the general election held on April 6.

Nieuwsma and Goldring received 38 percent and 32 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count respectively, with all precincts reporting. Ald Don Wilson (4th) trailed behind at 29 percent of the vote.

Wilson has held the 4th Ward aldermanic seat since he was first elected in 2009. Both challengers said Tuesday night’s numbers reflect that Evanston residents are looking for new leadership.

“We knew that the winds of change were blowing here in Evanston, as they are around the country,” Nieuwsma said. “We’re feeling some of that breeze here in Evanston.”

Nieuwsma, former president of Citizens’ Greener Evanston, is campaigning on environmental sustainability and equity. He said while mail-in ballots are yet to be counted, he is feeling “encouraged and optimistic” by the outstanding results.

Throughout her campaign run, Goldring emphasized government accountability, participatory democracy and affordable housing. Goldring has a background in banking and community work, which includes serving on the board of Evanston Community, Advocacy, Support and Education, a special education advocacy organization, and volunteering weekly at Connections for the Homeless.

While the votes have not yet been finalized, Goldring said she feels confident about the race and is appreciative of the support she’s received.

“There’s been just a groundswell of people who have been really supporting me and it’s been really satisfying and gratifying,” Goldring said. “I owe a lot to all of those people. I’m really excited about moving forward and about the next step.”

Wilson, who has held the position for three terms, highlighted the rebuilding of the Robert Crown Community Center and prioritizing the city’s economy amid COVID-19. Wilson did not immediately respond to The Daily’s request for comment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Daniel Biss to become Evanston’s next mayor

— Rainey projected to lose 8th Ward seat

— Everything you need to know about Evanston’s municipal primary

Comments