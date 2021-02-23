Rainey projected to lose 8th Ward seat

Ald. Ann Rainey (8th). Rainey is projected to lose her seat after 38 years in Evanston politics.

Ald. Ann Rainey (8th), the city’s longest-serving elected official, is projected to lose her City Council seat after 38 years in Evanston politics.

With all five precincts reporting, City Clerk Devon Reid and Ridgeville Park District commissioner Matthew Mitchell currently lead in Tuesday’s 8th Ward primary election, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s office. Mail ballots postmarked as late as midnight Tuesday can still be counted up to two weeks later.

The top two candidates in the race will advance to a run-off on April 6. At press time, Reid led with 404 votes, while Mitchell had 315 votes. Rainey trailed with 287.

Reid, who became the youngest city clerk in Evanston history when elected in 2017, said his presumptive success is a sign his campaign has successfully tapped into the 8th Ward’s challenges.

“We had a message that connected with voters,” Reid told The Daily. “Folks are looking for experienced, progressive and bold leadership and that’s what this campaign provided.”

At the time of publication, neither Mitchell nor Rainey could be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

