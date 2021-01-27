Northwestern has no direct vaccine supply, administrator announces

Though Northwestern Medicine has been distributing vaccines since December, the general population will not be eligible to be vaccinated until phase 2.

Northwestern University does not have direct access to a COVID-19 vaccine supply, according to a Wednesday email.

Luke Figora, the University’s chief risk and compliance officer, said in the email that NU is currently unable to make vaccines accessible to most faculty and staff. According to Figora, the University hopes to open vaccine distribution sites across campus for both students and Evanston residents, but expects it will be several weeks before there is a large enough vaccine supply to do so.

Evanston moved into phase 1B on Jan. 25 — which Figora noted does not generally apply to people working in academics, but may apply to some due to their age — and some students, faculty and staff have already been vaccinated as healthcare workers under Illinois phase 1A. However, under Illinois’ current vaccination plan, vaccines will not be widely available to the general population until phase 2.

Figora said NU will continue to work on efforts to make the vaccine directly available, although students, faculty and staff may be able to be vaccinated sooner through other providers such as CVS and Walgreens.

Last week, the University reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases: 10 undergraduate students, nine non-undergraduate students, two staff members and three faculty members.

