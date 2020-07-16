StuCo activities to be held remotely

Cast members rehearse “Hookman,” presented by StuCo group Lipstick Theatre. StuCo has made the decision to disallow all in-person activities for the time being.

Northwestern’s Student Theatre Coalition, which includes multiple student-run theatre and dance boards, has announced that it will disallow all in-person activities for the time being, according to emails obtained by The Daily.

Members of StuCo’s executive board cited the inability to guarantee safety from COVID-19 as a main factor, especially with the danger of contracting the virus in closed quarters for prolonged periods of time. This decision applies to rehearsals, board meetings and any other fall processes.

Some StuCo productions can adapt to a virtual format, like the Freshman Musical’s livestream reading in the spring. StuCo executive board members wrote about how students can provide new and creative ways to share their art next quarter.

This announcement comes after NU’s decision to host at least some in-person classes for Fall Quarter. In-person classes will operate at a reduced capacity, and students will be given more time to move between classes. Students will also receive a small kit of supplies to help maintain student safety, and NU has announced a policy regarding COVID-19 testing, contract tracing and other guidelines.

The executive board wrote that it would reevaluate in-person activity potential “as the pandemic unfolds,” but that there is also the potential, students wrote, even for Winter Quarter activities to be virtual.

