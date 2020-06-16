Students to return to campus for a modified Fall Quarter

Northwestern University. Administrators announced in a Tuesday email that they plan to welcome back students in the fall.

Northwestern plans to welcome students back to campus in the fall for a modified quarter with a mix of in-person and remote instruction, administrators announced in a Tuesday email.

The email, which outlined new quarter start dates and plans for class registration, housing and community guidelines, noted that a “significant portion” of fall instruction will likely be offered remotely, but that schools and programs are committed to providing in-person curricular and co-curricular experiences, as well as preparing for students who will not return to campus.

“We are also working on ways to provide enriching and rigorous academic experiences to students who cannot or who choose not to return to campus this fall,” the email stated. “These decisions will be tailored to each discipline, school and department.”

Students will still register in late July or August, with schools providing more specific details. When registration occurs, classes will be labeled as to whether they have in-person components or are entirely remote.

During the week of June 22, Residential Services will provide more information to students who have signed a housing contract and those who are required to live on campus next school year. Residential Services will update students on the housing occupancy model, cancellation process and move-in policies, the email stated. That same week, students will be expected to confirm their intent to live on campus.

The email also stated that large events will be “reimagined” to comply with mandatory safety guidelines while still allowing students to work with and support each other.

Prior to fall registration, students will receive a copy of community expectation guidelines that they will have to review and agree to, including requirements to social distance, wear face coverings and frequently sanitize hands. Faculty and staff will also follow these requirements, and everyone will be asked to monitor their own health and participate in the University’s contact tracing program by reporting exposure to COVID-19. The University is working to expand COVID-19 testing on campus, the email stated.

The email also noted that those returning to campus from other countries will likely be asked to self-isolate.

Classes for undergraduates are set to begin six days earlier than previously scheduled, on Sept. 16.

