Despite pressure, Hagerty declines to commit to defunding Evanston Police Department

A protestor writes in chalk in front of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Some 70 protestors gathered Friday to call on Mayor Steve Hagerty to defund the police.

Evanston residents gathered Friday afternoon to call for Mayor Steve Hagerty to defund the Evanston Police Department. But when activists from Evanston Fight for Black Lives Lives met with the mayor to discuss defunding, the mayor declined to commit to any change, according to the organizers.

A crowd that began at 3 p.m. as two dozen high school students gathered on the grass in front of the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center grew to a crowd of 70 by the end of the half-hour protest. Protestors sent emails to Hagerty demanding he defund EPD and eventually took control of the stretch of Ridge Avenue in front of the Civic Center’s entrance, where they chanted, waved signs and scrawled slogans in chalk on the street and sidewalk.

Later that day, activists from Evanston Fight for Black Lives met with the mayor and Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) to discuss Hagerty’s stance on defunding. However, the mayor refused to support defunding or signing a statement brought by the activists, according to a written statement released by the activists Sunday.

“We are disappointed and frustrated by the mayor’s lack of commitment and misunderstanding of the importance of finally protecting the black lives in this city,” the statement read.

The activists wrote that Hagerty promised to “reexamine the police budget” but that he said cuts to the police department would only occur as part of broader cutbacks relating to revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither Evanston Fight for Black Lives nor Hagerty responded to requests for comment, nor did representatives from EPD.

Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) issued a statement Friday in support of defunding EPD.

“Defunding is a reasonable and achievable government action,” Fleming wrote. “I am ready to fill our community with more services while working toward making Evanston a place where we don’t equate safety with guns and arrests, a city that actually practices radical racial justice.”

Like the protest and the mayor’s meeting, Fleming’s statement coincided with Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. In Chicago, thousands marched to Daley Plaza to celebrate the holiday and demand justice for police brutality; elsewhere in Evanston, Northwestern students called on University President Morton Schapiro to divest from campus police.

Recent Evanston Township High School graduates, led by Bella Hubbard, coordinated the protest at the Civic Center with the encouragement of the Chicago branch of the Sunrise Movement.

Planning for the event began Thursday, and the organizers first advertised it Friday morning on Facebook and Instagram. Evanston Fight for Black Lives promoted the event on its Facebook page, but was not directly involved with coordinating the protest.

“It was really last-minute,” Hubbard said.

She noted the planned location for the protest changed at least once before settling on the Civic Center, while a megaphone intended for use at the protest didn’t work.

Rev. Michael James of Evanston’s Second Baptist Church saw the event at the last minute on Facebook. Dressed down in a white tank top and shorts, he quickly took hold of the crowd upon his arrival, leading chants with the help of a pair of bongos he brought along.

“People need to see this,” James said. “It’s not a black movement. It’s a people’s movement.”

Correction: This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) was not given enough time to comment on the story. The article will be updated with Braithwaite’s response. The Daily regrets the error.

