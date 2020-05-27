Evanston’s first Juneteenth Parade goes virtual

Kemone Hendricks, founder of community organization Present and Future, discusses moving Evanston’s first ever Juneteenth Parade to digital platforms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events are being celebrated throughout the month of June. Read Anika Mittu’s article to hear from other community members involved in the virtual celebration June 19 and 20. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HarrisonTrem

