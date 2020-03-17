Northwestern reaches fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Evanston campus

An image of SESP's Annenberg Hall, where the fourth confirmed case on the Evanston campus was announced.

Northwestern’s Evanston campus reached its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by what’s known commonly as the novel coronavirus, according to the University’s webpage that tracks all cases.

After an employee in the Kellogg School of Management’s Global Hub tested positive for the virus Friday in the school’s first confirmed case, a staff member in the Office of the Registrar in a role with limited face-to-face interaction with students and faculty was announced Saturday night to have contracted the virus.

Since then, there have been two additional confirmed cases in the Kellogg Global Hub, along with one in Annenberg Hall, home to the School of Education and Social Policy.

Northwestern’s Chicago campus has had no confirmed cases of as Tuesday night.

The University has stopped sending emails to the Northwestern community for each confirmed case, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals test positive.

A University spokesperson did not respond to request for comment about whether the third through fifth people to test positive were students, faculty, staff or held other roles.

Both of the school’s initial emails announcing the first two cases, however, said the individuals were self-isolating off campus and that Northwestern medical teams were reaching out to those who may have had direct contact with the them and encouraging self-isolation.

