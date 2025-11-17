Gallery: Northwestern volleyball loses against Washington in a close match

Northwestern volleyball lost to Washington in a close match by scores of 12-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 11-15. The Wildcats (15-13, 5-11 Big Ten) were led by senior outside hitter Rylen Reid, who amassed 18 kills. NU heads back on the road to face Ohio State on Friday.

