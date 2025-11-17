Rylen Reid cheerfully runs onto the court while high-fiving two teammates as the NU Volleyball team is introduced.
Senior outside hitter Rylen Reid runs onto the court while high-fiving teammates as the Northwestern volleyball team is introduced.
Gallery: Northwestern volleyball loses against Washington in a close match

Makayla Golden, Reporter
November 17, 2025
Northwestern volleyball lost to Washington in a close match by scores of 12-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 11-15. The Wildcats (15-13, 5-11 Big Ten) were led by senior outside hitter Rylen Reid, who amassed 18 kills. NU heads back on the road to face Ohio State on Friday.

Lauren Carter serves the ball as other players prepare for the round.
Senior setter Lauren Carter serves the ball.
Lauren Dignan nearly hits the ground while diving for the ball.
Freshman libero Lauren Dignan dives to hit the ball after a spike from Washington.
Drew Wright watches from the sidelines as teammates Carter and Bella Simkus block a hit from Washington
Junior libero Drew Wright watches Carter and graduate student middle blocker Bella Simkus block a spike from a Washington player.
Sienna Noordermeer jumps to set the ball as a teammate gets ready to strike.
Redshirt junior setter Sienna Noordermeer sets the ball.
Rylen Reid hits the ball as two Washington players block the ball
Reid hits a spike as two Washington players jump to block the ball.
Northwestern players smile, cheer and high-five after winning a point.
NU players celebrate after winning a point.

