What’s New at NU: Extensive construction disrupts students across campus

In this episode of “What’s New at NU,” The Daily talked with students about how the ongoing construction projects on campus have been affecting them, from the renovation of Bobb-McCulloch Hall, to the development of the Norris University Center, to the construction of the new Kellogg Education Center.

LUCAS LI: If I’m in my dorm, trying to do work mid-day or like afternoon, it definitely can be a little bit annoying.

HANNAH MEHLER: That was Communication freshman Lucas Li, describing how the Bobb construction has affected his quality of life and study habits as a resident of McCulloch Hall, which is attached to Bobb.

HANNAH MEHLER: With the constant clatter of construction echoing across campus, students have voiced growing frustrations about the disruption.

CAROLINE ALTSCHUL: The creation of the Kellogg Education Center intends to build a more collaborative environment for students and faculty. The project is part of a broader $600 million fundraising project referred to as the Full Circle Campaign.

HANNAH MEHLER: The architecture firm behind the project, Kohn Pedersen Fox, is the same firm behind the renovation of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. Construction of the education center is underway, with completion expected in 2027.

CAROLINE ALTSCHUL: Weinberg senior Elizabeth Wang said the most obstructive construction project on campus is the Kellogg Education Center.

ELIZABETH WANG: The one that has been the worst is the one that’s north near the Kellogg Global Hub. I can’t walk straight down from SPAC to Norris or something anymore, and I have to go this really convoluted route.

HANNAH MEHLER: Weinberg freshman Anya Zaveri corroborates Wang’s complaints.

ANYA ZAVERI: I’m an econ major, so I go to Kellogg a lot, and I feel like if there wasn’t the construction, it would just be easier to go to Kellogg. But other than that, it’s just kind of an eyesore.

CAROLINE ALTSCHUL: There are also significant renovations near the Norris University Center. The first round of construction involved the redevelopment of Norris’s East Lawn, which was completed in the summer of 2025.

HANNAH MEHLER: The second wave of construction involves the creation of a pub with a rooftop patio that will host on-campus events both for students, faculty and alumni. Let’s hear what Wang has to say about the Norris renovations:

ELIZABETH WANG:​​ The part by Norris — well, that area kind of stinks anyways, like literally stinks, so I’m okay not going there.

HANNAH MEHLER: Other on-campus construction projects will all be completed within the next nine months, including the renovation of Kirkpatrick Stadium, the Social Science and Global Affairs Hub and the Ryan Field redevelopment.

CAROLINE ALTSCHUL: Persistent construction has rearranged the way students both perceive and navigate campus. Medill freshman Katie Weber summarized it well.

KATIE WEBER: It’s just kind of ugly. It doesn’t bother me necessarily.

