Categories:

Gallery: Northwestern women’s basketball takes down Maryland Eastern Shore 69-54

Steven Ng, Reporter
November 17, 2025
Junior guard Casey Harter looks to attack her defender.
Junior guard Casey Harter looks to attack her defender.
Steven Ng/The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern women’s basketball defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-54 at Welsh-Ryan Arena Friday. Junior guard Casey Harter led the Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) with 16 points, shooting 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas posted a double-double, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds. NU heads on the road for the first time this season, taking on DePaul Monday at 11 a.m.

A player in a white uniform dribbles the ball across the half-court line.
Senior guard Caroline Lau sets up the offense.
A player watches her shot after a three-pointer.
Harter watches her three-point attempt.
A player shoots over a jumping defender.
Senior forward Grace Sullivan puts up a hook shot.
The bench players cheer for their team.
The NU bench celebrates a charge call.
A player shoots a free throw
Graduate student forward DaiJa Turner holds her follow-through on a free throw.
A player is helped up by her teammate.
Graduate student guard Tate Lash is helped up by her teammates.

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories: 

Rapid Recap: Sharpshooting Harter shines in 69-54 NU win

Women’s Basketball: Sullivan assumes the limelight as ’Cats pound the paint in win over SIU-Edwardsville

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 64, SIU-Edwardsville 51

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Senior guard Caroline Lau and senior forward Grace Sullivan stood out for NU.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 79, DePaul 72
What’s New at NU: Extensive construction disrupts students across campus
What’s New at NU: Extensive construction disrupts students across campus
The Weekly: The Legacy Business Alliance preserves Evanston storefronts, Northwestern Mock Trial celebrates its 40th anniversary, and the first snow of the quarter
The Weekly: The Legacy Business Alliance preserves Evanston storefronts, Northwestern Mock Trial celebrates its 40th anniversary, and the first snow of the quarter
Each dance group that makes up ReFusionShaka — Refresh, Fusion and Boomshaka — performed a five- to six-song set.
Annual ReFusionShaka dance show sells out Cahn Auditorium for final performance
The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education will vote on which school closure scenario to advance Monday night.
Meet 7 stakeholders at the heart of D65’s school closure debate
One team built gloves programmed to generate music when moved.
Music made of zeros and ones: Performance meets code at Northwestern’s first music hackathon
More in Photo
Actors perform in Something Rotten!
Recaptured: Something Rotten!, Men’s Basketball Blowout Win and First Snow of the Year
A basketball player attempts a lay-up as opposing members try to block them.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern controls game against Boston University for a 76-52 win
A mariachi singer sings at The Rock.
Recaptured: Día de los Muertos Celebrations, Home Depot ICE Protests and PinkPantheress in concert
A player in white jersey jumps up with the ball while defended by a player in blue jersey, surrounded by multiple other players.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s defense shines in a 70-47 win over Mercyhurst
A close-up of a player smiling on the court during the game against Lewis.
Gallery: Northwestern women’s basketball blows by Lewis 82-49 in exhibition
A person sporting a colorful jacket plays the guitar.
Recaptured: Performative Male Contest, pumpkin carving at Norris and My Morning Jacket in concert
More in Photo Gallery
Protesters hold up signs tied to the “No Kings” movement.
Gallery: “No Kings” protest draws thousands to Fountain Square
One player in a white jersey jumps to hit a spike as three players in navy jerseys attempt to block the ball.
Gallery: Northwestern volleyball defeats Michigan in five sets
In the heart of Chicago’s Loop, protesters held signs and flags that criticized Trump’s immigration policies, as well as a wide range of other policy-related concerns.
Gallery: ‘No Kings’ protests take Evanston, Chicago by storm
A person wearing an apron and a baseball hat dips a donut in chocolate icing.
Gallery: Tag’s Bakery centers family, serves artfully made treats for 57 years
A person dressed in a wildcat costume raises their arms in front of an arch.
Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’
A close-up of a drummer whipping their hair.
Gallery: From parties to slumber parties, ‘Boomshaka: After Hours’ explores different ways to drum and dance the night away