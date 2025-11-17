Gallery: Northwestern women’s basketball takes down Maryland Eastern Shore 69-54

Northwestern women’s basketball defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 69-54 at Welsh-Ryan Arena Friday. Junior guard Casey Harter led the Wildcats (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) with 16 points, shooting 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Tayla Thomas posted a double-double, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds. NU heads on the road for the first time this season, taking on DePaul Monday at 11 a.m.

