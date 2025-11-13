Categories:

Recaptured: Something Rotten!, Men’s Basketball Blowout Win and First Snow of the Year

Byline photo of Dov Weinstein Elul
Dov Weinstein Elul, Assistant Photo Editor
November 13, 2025
Actors perform in Something Rotten!
WAVE Productions presented four shows of the 2015 musical “Something Rotten!” in Shanley Pavilion on Friday and Saturday. Directed by Communication junior Marcus Dowd, the show put a modern twist on a story set during the English Renaissance, satirizing musical cliches through comedy.
Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the first snowfall of the year in Evanston, the return of Notes from the Newsroom and a win streak for men’s basketball. 

A player in a white jersey dunks the ball
Northwestern men’s basketball took down Cleveland State 110-63. Sophomore guard Max Green scored 16 points in just nine second-half minutes during the contest after being left out of the rotation for the first 30 minutes of the game. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
Snow falls outside Norris
NU students were greeted with a blustery blizzard late Sunday night in the first measurable snowfall of the season. The storm dumped 3.3 inches of snow on Evanston, according to the National Weather Service. A second round starting after 8 a.m. brought an additional 3.5 inches of snow before 11 a.m. Despite low visibility and strong winds, students built snowmen, participated in snowball fights and — for some — took in the unfamiliar conditions. (Ryan Ottignon/The Daily Northwestern)
A council member sits in his chair and listens.
City Council introduced its $342 million proposed 2026 budget Monday evening, after trimming the size of a planned property tax increase at Ald. Clare Kelly’s (1st) request. The proposed budget calls for a $6.5 million increase in property taxes to support city priorities such as public safety pensions, the new Parks and Recreation Fund and the Human Services Fund. (Liam Barrett/The Daily Northwestern)
Running back in a white jersey uses a stiff arm.
NU football flew to Los Angeles to take on USC on Friday. What was a chance for the Wildcats to avenge themselves from their loss to the Trojans in the 1996 Rose Bowl ended in a 38-17 defeat. (Alex Boyko/The Daily Northwestern)
Singer sings in front of their band.
LOTUS performed in the back of The Daily Northwestern’s newsroom at Notes from the Newsroom, a recently revived series modeled after NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. The last edition of Notes from the Newsroom happened in February 2024. (Zoe Oland/The Daily Northwestern)
Speaker presents to the crowd in front of a slideshow.
Linguist, influencer and author Adam Aleksic, better known as Etymology Nerd for his social media videos, explored the effects of technology on modern-day language at a talk titled “Are We Cooked?,” hosted by the NU Linguistics Student Association on Thursday. (Tanat Johnny Tungsubutra/The Daily Northwestern)
Piano player performs to a large audience.
Jeremy Denk performed a two-hour concert with a packed audience to kick off the Skyline Piano Artist Series, a sequence of five performances that will conclude at the end of April. The entire series is already sold out. (Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of protestors hold various signs.
A small but consistent group, made primarily of Evanston residents, gathers every Saturday morning at Independence Park. They hold signs and encourage people to honk, wave or give a thumbs-up to raise awareness about their frustrations with the Trump administration’s decisions, including its use of power and cancellation of SNAP benefits. (Emily Kim/The Daily Northwestern)
Divers from multiple schools prepare to hit the water.
Two weeks removed from multiple road losses, NU men’s swimming and diving returned home and nabbed a win over Duke, by a score of 216-118. The women’s team fell by a score of 192-142, continuing their skid. (Celina Lee/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

 

