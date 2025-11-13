Recaptured: Something Rotten!, Men’s Basketball Blowout Win and First Snow of the Year

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the first snowfall of the year in Evanston, the return of Notes from the Newsroom and a win streak for men’s basketball.

