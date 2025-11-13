Recaptured: Something Rotten!, Men’s Basketball Blowout Win and First Snow of the Year

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the first snowfall of the year in Evanston, the return of Notes from the Newsroom and a win streak for men’s basketball.
Northwestern men’s basketball took down Cleveland State 110-63. Sophomore guard Max Green scored 16 points in just nine second-half minutes during the contest after being left out of the rotation for the first 30 minutes of the game. (Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern)
NU students were greeted with a blustery blizzard late Sunday night in the first measurable snowfall of the season. The storm dumped 3.3 inches of snow on Evanston, according to the National Weather Service. A second round starting after 8 a.m. brought an additional 3.5 inches of snow before 11 a.m. Despite low visibility and strong winds, students built snowmen, participated in snowball fights and — for some — took in the unfamiliar conditions. (Ryan Ottignon/The Daily Northwestern)
City Council introduced its $342 million proposed 2026 budget Monday evening, after trimming the size of a planned property tax increase at Ald. Clare Kelly’s (1st) request. The proposed budget calls for a $6.5 million increase in property taxes to support city priorities such as public safety pensions, the new Parks and Recreation Fund and the Human Services Fund. (Liam Barrett/The Daily Northwestern)
NU football flew to Los Angeles to take on USC on Friday. What was a chance for the Wildcats to avenge themselves from their loss to the Trojans in the 1996 Rose Bowl ended in a 38-17 defeat. (Alex Boyko/The Daily Northwestern)
LOTUS performed in the back of The Daily Northwestern’s newsroom at Notes from the Newsroom, a recently revived series modeled after NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. The last edition of Notes from the Newsroom happened in February 2024. (Zoe Oland/The Daily Northwestern)
Linguist, influencer and author Adam Aleksic, better known as Etymology Nerd for his social media videos, explored the effects of technology on modern-day language at a talk titled “Are We Cooked?,” hosted by the NU Linguistics Student Association on Thursday. (Tanat Johnny Tungsubutra/The Daily Northwestern)
Jeremy Denk performed a two-hour concert with a packed audience to kick off the Skyline Piano Artist Series, a sequence of five performances that will conclude at the end of April. The entire series is already sold out. (Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern)
A small but consistent group, made primarily of Evanston residents, gathers every Saturday morning at Independence Park. They hold signs and encourage people to honk, wave or give a thumbs-up to raise awareness about their frustrations with the Trump administration’s decisions, including its use of power and cancellation of SNAP benefits. (Emily Kim/The Daily Northwestern)
Two weeks removed from multiple road losses, NU men’s swimming and diving returned home and nabbed a win over Duke, by a score of 216-118. The women’s team fell by a score of 192-142, continuing their skid. (Celina Lee/The Daily Northwestern)
