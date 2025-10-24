Categories:

Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert

Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
October 24, 2025
A person holds up a sign in solidarity with the immigrant community.
Around 5,000 protesters attended the “No Kings” protest in Evanston Saturday morning, according to Candace Davis, a leader of Indivisible Evanston. Protesters gathered at Fountain Square, held up signs and listened to speakers from Evanston and NU.
Emily Dissanayake/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Evanston “No Kings” Protest, Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production of “Eurydice” and NU Thrift Store’s clothes recycling. 

Four actors stand on stage in blue light.
Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production of the play “Eurydice” premiered in Shanley Pavilion on Friday and closed Saturday night, totaling four performances. The play, based on the tragic ancient Greek myth of two lovers, used light to differentiate between realms. (Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern)
A person wearing a brown trench coat examines Raqib Shaw’s “Paradise Lost.”
NU community members gathered in downtown Chicago for the University’s annual Night at the Art Institute, organized by the Student Organizations & Activities Passport Program. They enjoyed free admission to the institute from 5 to 8 p.m. with their Wildcards, along with free CTA tickets into the city. (Josie Belfer/The Daily Northwestern)
A crowd of people looks towards the right.
Evanston’s “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration was planned by Indivisible Evanston, the local NAACP and the Democratic Party of Evanston. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
A Northwestern volleyball player in a white uniform jumps high to spike the ball over the net as an Illinois player in an orange jersey raises both arms to block.
NU volleyball fell 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 in a home loss to Illinois on Sunday. The Wildcats entered the contest missing their talisman and kill-leader, senior outside hitter Rylen Reid, with what coach Tim Nollan described as a “day-to-day” lower extremity issue. It was Reid’s second consecutive match missing out. (Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern)
DJ Matthew Smith performs on-stage at Thursday’s concert at Bat 17, under stagename Milkman.
Bat 17 hosted Music Night for Northwestern’s Family Weekend last Thursday. Student organization Local Mojo showcased student musicians in the neon-lit backroom, the latest indie music gig for the up-and-coming student organization. This show featured EDM, soul and rock performances. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
A person sings into a microphone under red lighting with backup singers behind them.
R&B singer-songwriter GIVĒON performed at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Monday night as a part of his “DEAR BELOVED” tour. He released his newest album, “BELOVED,” on July 11. (Maya Hawks/The Daily Northwestern)
Three players in black jerseys pressure a player in a white jersey.
NU football shut out Purdue 19-0 in what could be its final game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. It was the Wildcats’ first shutout win since 2017. (Alex Boyko/The Daily Northwestern)
Two girls stand next to a table piled with t-shirts. One girl holds scissors up to a black t-shirt, and another girl holds a shirt with butterflies on it against a cardboard square.
Members of NU Thrift Store often listen to music while cutting up donated t-shirts, creating unique designs out of the scraps and pasting them onto cardboard squares to make fabric murals. Some of the organization’s main goals include extending the lifetimes of clothing and supporting the First Generation Low Income community on campus. (Priya Gowda/The Daily Northwestern)
Players in black jerseys celebrate after a goal.
In a match with major Big Ten Tournament implications, NU women’s soccer outplayed in-state rivals Illinois for the vast majority of the 90 minutes and hung on for a 1-0 victory. The Wildcats out-shot the Fighting Illini 17-4 and capitalized via an unlikely source — a header from 5’4 graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon, who scored her first career collegiate goal after five years with the program and 47 appearances. (Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern)

