Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes the Evanston “No Kings” Protest, Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production of “Eurydice” and NU Thrift Store’s clothes recycling.
Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production of the play “Eurydice” premiered in Shanley Pavilion on Friday and closed Saturday night, totaling four performances. The play, based on the tragic ancient Greek myth of two lovers, used light to differentiate between realms. (Clara Martinez/The Daily Northwestern)
NU community members gathered in downtown Chicago for the University’s annual Night at the Art Institute, organized by the Student Organizations & Activities Passport Program. They enjoyed free admission to the institute from 5 to 8 p.m. with their Wildcards, along with free CTA tickets into the city. (Josie Belfer/The Daily Northwestern)
Evanston’s “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration was planned by Indivisible Evanston, the local NAACP and the Democratic Party of Evanston. (Christina Lin/The Daily Northwestern)
NU volleyball fell 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 in a home loss to Illinois on Sunday. The Wildcats entered the contest missing their talisman and kill-leader, senior outside hitter Rylen Reid, with what coach Tim Nollan described as a “day-to-day” lower extremity issue. It was Reid’s second consecutive match missing out. (Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern)
Bat 17 hosted Music Night for Northwestern’s Family Weekend last Thursday. Student organization Local Mojo showcased student musicians in the neon-lit backroom, the latest indie music gig for the up-and-coming student organization. This show featured EDM, soul and rock performances. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
R&B singer-songwriter GIVĒON performed at Chicago’s Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom on Monday night as a part of his “DEAR BELOVED” tour. He released his newest album, “BELOVED,” on July 11. (Maya Hawks/The Daily Northwestern)
NU football shut out Purdue 19-0 in what could be its final game at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. It was the Wildcats’ first shutout win since 2017. (Alex Boyko/The Daily Northwestern)
Members of NU Thrift Store often listen to music while cutting up donated t-shirts, creating unique designs out of the scraps and pasting them onto cardboard squares to make fabric murals. Some of the organization’s main goals include extending the lifetimes of clothing and supporting the First Generation Low Income community on campus. (Priya Gowda/The Daily Northwestern)
In a match with major Big Ten Tournament implications, NU women’s soccer outplayed in-state rivals Illinois for the vast majority of the 90 minutes and hung on for a 1-0 victory. The Wildcats out-shot the Fighting Illini 17-4 and capitalized via an unlikely source — a header from 5’4 graduate student midfielder Kelsey Kwon, who scored her first career collegiate goal after five years with the program and 47 appearances. (Avantika Singh/The Daily Northwestern)
