Recaptured: Día de los Muertos Celebrations, Home Depot ICE Protests and PinkPantheress in concert

Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
November 6, 2025
A mariachi singer sings at The Rock.
Dozens of students gathered at The Rock for food, drinks, Latin music and a candle-lit ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday afternoon hosted by Mariachi Northwestern. Students painted The Rock with a festive calavera, or skull, to commemorate the cultural celebration. Performers stood in front of a growing crowd as Latin student groups sold cultural staples, from conchas and chocolate-filled churros to horchata and hot chocolate.
Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes Northwestern and Evanston Día de los Muertos festivities, a Night of Peruvian dance and wins for men’s and women’s basketball. 

A woman holds a sign against ICE presence in Chicago.
Over 80 people gathered at an ‘ICE Out of Home Depot’ protest in Niles on Saturday to combat the detention and deportation of immigrants in Chicago suburbs. The demonstration was one of over 140 ‘ICE Out of Home Depot’ protests, freedom vigils and Día de los Muertos memorials held over the weekend nationwide. (Emily Dissanayake/The Daily Northwestern)
A person holds a plaid banner.
PinkPantheress played two sold-out nights at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom last weekend as a part of her “An Evening With… PinkPantheress” tour. DJ Nick Cheo opened the show with a “warm-up for PinkPantheress.” (Thomas Hurley/The Daily Northwestern)
A player in a white jersey leaps during a layup attempt over a player in a blue jersey.
NU men’s basketball’s defense stifled Mercyhurst during its season opener, claiming a resounding 70-47 victory. The Wildcats were powered by senior forward Nick Martinelli’s 15 first-half points and junior forward Arrinten Page’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. (Charlie Perlman/The Daily Northwestern)
Person in white with red scarf leads people in a dance.
Members of the NU community gathered for a Night of Peruvian Dance led by NU’s Latin Music Ensemble at Harris Hall on Wednesday evening. The event was led by Rubén Pachas, the director of the Center of Peruvian Arts in Chicago, in collaboration with the Ensemble and the Spanish Club. (Carol Schwam Marques/The Daily Northwestern)
A large crowd of people hold signs above their heads and talk.
A crowd of about 200 gathered outside Chute Middle School Friday afternoon for an impromptu news conference, with many decked out in festive Halloween apparel. The news conference came in response to widespread activity by federal immigration agents in Evanston on Friday. The Department of Homeland Security made several arrests across Evanston and Skokie, including of protesting citizens and those it said lacked legal status, a DHS spokesperson confirmed to The Daily. (Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern)
Player in black running with the ball with two players in white to their right
NU men’s soccer upset No. 17 Indiana 2-0 at Martin Stadium Friday night. It was the Wildcats’ first ranked win since defeating No. 18 Michigan late last season. (Bryan Boanoh/The Daily Northwestern)
Teenage person stands in open space in front of a Día de los Muertos ofrenda as they speak to an audience through a microphone, smiling widely.
Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosted its fifth annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown branch Saturday, inviting community members to honor deceased loved ones. The celebration’s ofrenda has a unique theme each year, and this year it was dedicated to deceased immigrants in the Chicago area. (Cami Knight/The Daily Northwestern)
Four images on a wall showing food spilling out of paper bags.
Grove Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Food for Thought,” raises awareness for food insecurity and plans to donate more than 50% of its proceeds to Evanston-based nonprofit C&W Market Foundation, which provides access to groceries for those in need. At the opening, $2,650 was raised for the foundation.
(Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern)
A player drives the ball on offense.
NU women’s basketball took down Lewis 82-49 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday, powering through with a strong third quarter. Senior forward Grace Sullivan led the Wildcats with 23 points, and sophomore forward Tayla Thomas snagged 10 rebounds. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)

