Recaptured: Día de los Muertos Celebrations, Home Depot ICE Protests and PinkPantheress in concert

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes Northwestern and Evanston Día de los Muertos festivities, a Night of Peruvian dance and wins for men’s and women’s basketball.
Over 80 people gathered at an ‘ICE Out of Home Depot’ protest in Niles on Saturday to combat the detention and deportation of immigrants in Chicago suburbs. The demonstration was one of over 140 ‘ICE Out of Home Depot’ protests, freedom vigils and Día de los Muertos memorials held over the weekend nationwide. (Emily Dissanayake/The Daily Northwestern)
PinkPantheress played two sold-out nights at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom last weekend as a part of her “An Evening With… PinkPantheress” tour. DJ Nick Cheo opened the show with a “warm-up for PinkPantheress.” (Thomas Hurley/The Daily Northwestern)
NU men’s basketball’s defense stifled Mercyhurst during its season opener, claiming a resounding 70-47 victory. The Wildcats were powered by senior forward Nick Martinelli’s 15 first-half points and junior forward Arrinten Page’s 18 points and 12 rebounds. (Charlie Perlman/The Daily Northwestern)
Members of the NU community gathered for a Night of Peruvian Dance led by NU’s Latin Music Ensemble at Harris Hall on Wednesday evening. The event was led by Rubén Pachas, the director of the Center of Peruvian Arts in Chicago, in collaboration with the Ensemble and the Spanish Club. (Carol Schwam Marques/The Daily Northwestern)
A crowd of about 200 gathered outside Chute Middle School Friday afternoon for an impromptu news conference, with many decked out in festive Halloween apparel. The news conference came in response to widespread activity by federal immigration agents in Evanston on Friday. The Department of Homeland Security made several arrests across Evanston and Skokie, including of protesting citizens and those it said lacked legal status, a DHS spokesperson confirmed to The Daily. (Ashley Dong/The Daily Northwestern)
NU men’s soccer upset No. 17 Indiana 2-0 at Martin Stadium Friday night. It was the Wildcats’ first ranked win since defeating No. 18 Michigan late last season. (Bryan Boanoh/The Daily Northwestern)
Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosted its fifth annual Día de los Muertos celebration at Evanston Public Library’s Robert Crown branch Saturday, inviting community members to honor deceased loved ones. The celebration’s ofrenda has a unique theme each year, and this year it was dedicated to deceased immigrants in the Chicago area. (Cami Knight/The Daily Northwestern)
Grove Gallery’s latest exhibition, “Food for Thought,” raises awareness for food insecurity and plans to donate more than 50% of its proceeds to Evanston-based nonprofit C&W Market Foundation, which provides access to groceries for those in need. At the opening, $2,650 was raised for the foundation. (Regan Huizenga/The Daily Northwestern)
NU women’s basketball took down Lewis 82-49 in an exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena Saturday, powering through with a strong third quarter. Senior forward Grace Sullivan led the Wildcats with 23 points, and sophomore forward Tayla Thomas snagged 10 rebounds. (Andrew Hunt/The Daily Northwestern)
