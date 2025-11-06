Recaptured: Día de los Muertos Celebrations, Home Depot ICE Protests and PinkPantheress in concert

Dozens of students gathered at The Rock for food, drinks, Latin music and a candle-lit ofrenda at a Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday afternoon hosted by Mariachi Northwestern. Students painted The Rock with a festive calavera, or skull, to commemorate the cultural celebration. Performers stood in front of a growing crowd as Latin student groups sold cultural staples, from conchas and chocolate-filled churros to horchata and hot chocolate.