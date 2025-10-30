Recaptured: Performative Male Contest, pumpkin carving at Norris and My Morning Jacket in concert

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes a Performative Male Contest, South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights, and field hockey clinching the Big Ten title.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert

— Recaptured: Nobel Prize Winner Joel Mokyr, Northwestern Women’s Soccer Senior Day Win and Jeremy Zucker in Concert

— Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events