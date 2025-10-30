Categories:

Recaptured: Performative Male Contest, pumpkin carving at Norris and My Morning Jacket in concert

Jonah McClure, Photo Editor
October 30, 2025
A person sporting a colorful jacket plays the guitar.
Alt-rock band My Morning Jacket played three 8 p.m. shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Salt Shed. The Louisville-founded band released their 10th studio album, “Is,” in March.
Drayson Jaffee/The Daily Northwestern

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes a Performative Male Contest, South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights, and field hockey clinching the Big Ten title.

Three people stand in the middle of the frame, and the two on the left side are talking. The one on the left holds the novel “What Does It Mean to be White?” the one in the middle holds a matcha and the one on the right holds a Clairo vinyl and a matcha.
Northwestern students participated in a competition to label the “most performative man” Saturday. The event took place in Cornelia Lunt Park and attracted a crowd of around 20, which included eight contestants. (Jordan Balousek/The Daily Northwestern)
Northwestern Raas and Garba team performs on stage.
Students danced, struck dandiya sticks and sang mashups of pop and South Asian beats on Saturday evening at the South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights in Norris University Center’s McCormick Auditorium. The event included performances from the Northwestern Raas and Garba, Brown Sugar, Ahana Dance Project, Bhangra, Deeva and SASA’s freshman class. (Celina Lee/The Daily Northwestern)
A skeleton sits in a car
People of all ages in colorful costumes filled Main-Dempster Mile on Saturday as they trick-or-treated at local businesses during the business district’s annual Spooky Saturday celebration. The annual event contained many festivities, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and costume contests, each drawing large crowds. (George Koutrouvelis/The Daily Northwestern)
Actor in a mouse costume handing a human-sized glue to a fox puppet
The Wirtz Center debuted its rendition of “Doctor De Soto” on Thursday as part of Imagine U, the center’s theater for young audiences series. The play showcased humorous rhymes, a 12-foot-tall fox puppet operated by three puppeteers and a heartwarming story. (Helena Johannpeter/The Daily Northwestern)
A Northwestern player in purple executes a sliding challenge on a Wisconsin player in white as the ball sits between them.
NU women’s soccer drew against No. 20 Wisconsin 1-1 in its regular season finale, but the Wildcats needed a win to secure a Big Ten Tournament first-round bye. The ‘Cats finished the Big Ten season on 17 points in a four-way tie for sixth place, losing out on the final bye spot decided by a head-to-head tiebreaker. (Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern)
Two students carve pumpkins.
At ARTica’s pumpkin carving event, students rolled up their sleeves to carve intricate designs on the Norris South Lawn on Tuesday. The event offered students a chance to celebrate the Halloween season with free pumpkin carving from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Cast members posing as sea creatures stand under blue strobe lights as they dance around Odysseus.
Mudlark Theater put on “The Odyssey,” the first of three shows in the company’s 20th anniversary season, as its fall production last weekend. The theater is well known in Evanston for inspiring and empowering young creatives through acting, scriptwriting and more. (Allegra Lief/The Daily Northwestern)
Two volunteers bend over a freshly planted sapling, removing branches from the wire mesh that protects it. They are surrounded by shoulder-height plants.
Natural Habitat Evanston, a subgroup of the local climate initiative Climate Action Evanston, promoted a tree-planting event as part of “OAKtober,” an annual Evanston tradition the advocacy group celebrates. This year, the group pledged to donate 111 trees to schools, parks and homes in the city’s 2nd and 5th Wards — areas the organization determined to be underserved based on census data. (Liam Barrett/The Daily Northwestern)
Woman in purple jersey concentrates intently forward while surrounded by players in white uniforms.
NU field hockey clinched its third-straight Big Ten regular season title after defeating No. 13 Michigan 3-1 Friday. The ’Cats also defeated No. 18 Ohio State 7-0, their highest scoring performance of the season. (Charlie Perlman/The Daily Northwestern)

Email: [email protected]

 

Related Stories:

Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert

Recaptured: Nobel Prize Winner Joel Mokyr, Northwestern Women’s Soccer Senior Day Win and Jeremy Zucker in Concert

Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern students use the food rating app Beli to rank their favorite restaurants and look at recommendations from friends.
Move over, Yelp. Beli’s here: NU students use food reviewing app to rate restaurants in Chicago area
Junior center Arrinten Page shoots a free throw during Northwestern’s win over Illinois State on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Overcoming foul trouble, Northwestern embraces small-ball in 100-65 exhibition win
A player in a white jersey drives for a layup as players in red jerseys watch.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Illinois State 100-65 in final exhibition game
The Associated Student Government’s annual HalloSenate took place at the SOURCE Wednesday.
ASG Senate celebrates its annual Hallosenate with costume contest, introduces new resolutions
A brick building.
Fourth defendant in alleged Horton kickback scheme pleads not guilty to five counts
Off the Record: Melting ICE
Off the Record: Melting ICE
More in Photo
A person holds up a sign in solidarity with the immigrant community.
Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert
Protesters hold up signs tied to the “No Kings” movement.
Gallery: “No Kings” protest draws thousands to Fountain Square
One player in a white jersey jumps to hit a spike as three players in navy jerseys attempt to block the ball.
Gallery: Northwestern volleyball defeats Michigan in five sets
A person holds a microphone in hand as they look toward the audience.
Recaptured: Nobel Prize Winner Joel Mokyr, Northwestern Women’s Soccer Senior Day Win and Jeremy Zucker in Concert
A ceramics artist in their studio filled with vases and supplies uses their rolling pin to smooth out a slab of clay.
Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events
Surrounded by players, a person kicks the ball with his leg in the air.
Captured: Men’s Soccer: Northwestern beats Evansville 1-0
More in Recaptured
People hold signs in protest, including one reading “Northwestern wants to train us to accept genocide.”
Recaptured: Bias Training Protest, Concerts and Sports Wins
A person stands on an outdoor stage juggling fire.
Recaptured: Busker Fest, Chicago River Swimmers and Campus Construction
A person in a pink vest speaks to a crowd.
Recaptured: ICE Protest, Deering reopening and Schill’s address
Wide shot of a part of campus with people sitting at picnic benches.
The Quarter in Pictures - Spring 2025: From Evanston Elections to the 53rd annual Dillo Day
The Mee-Ow Band played at Evanston SPACE Tuesday night. Their 20-song setlist included “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, “Misery Business” by Paramore and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.
Recaptured: Lacrosse championship game, Reflections Repertory Company’s spring show and the Undergraduate Research & Arts Exposition
Close-up of a person singing into a microphone.
Recaptured: 53rd annual Dillo Day, McSA speaker event and 7th Ward Meeting