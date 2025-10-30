Recaptured: Performative Male Contest, pumpkin carving at Norris and My Morning Jacket in concert

Welcome to Recaptured — a weekly roundup of The Daily’s photojournalism, featuring our reporters’ most memorable moments. This week’s Recaptured includes a Performative Male Contest, South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights, and field hockey clinching the Big Ten title.
Northwestern students participated in a competition to label the “most performative man” Saturday. The event took place in Cornelia Lunt Park and attracted a crowd of around 20, which included eight contestants. (Jordan Balousek/The Daily Northwestern)
Students danced, struck dandiya sticks and sang mashups of pop and South Asian beats on Saturday evening at the South Asian Student Alliance’s Festival of Lights in Norris University Center’s McCormick Auditorium. The event included performances from the Northwestern Raas and Garba, Brown Sugar, Ahana Dance Project, Bhangra, Deeva and SASA’s freshman class. (Celina Lee/The Daily Northwestern)
People of all ages in colorful costumes filled Main-Dempster Mile on Saturday as they trick-or-treated at local businesses during the business district’s annual Spooky Saturday celebration. The annual event contained many festivities, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving and costume contests, each drawing large crowds. (George Koutrouvelis/The Daily Northwestern)
The Wirtz Center debuted its rendition of “Doctor De Soto” on Thursday as part of Imagine U, the center’s theater for young audiences series. The play showcased humorous rhymes, a 12-foot-tall fox puppet operated by three puppeteers and a heartwarming story. (Helena Johannpeter/The Daily Northwestern)
NU women’s soccer drew against No. 20 Wisconsin 1-1 in its regular season finale, but the Wildcats needed a win to secure a Big Ten Tournament first-round bye. The ‘Cats finished the Big Ten season on 17 points in a four-way tie for sixth place, losing out on the final bye spot decided by a head-to-head tiebreaker. (Luke Meinhardt/The Daily Northwestern)
At ARTica’s pumpkin carving event, students rolled up their sleeves to carve intricate designs on the Norris South Lawn on Tuesday. The event offered students a chance to celebrate the Halloween season with free pumpkin carving from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Cayla Labgold-Carroll/The Daily Northwestern)
Mudlark Theater put on “The Odyssey,” the first of three shows in the company’s 20th anniversary season, as its fall production last weekend. The theater is well known in Evanston for inspiring and empowering young creatives through acting, scriptwriting and more. (Allegra Lief/The Daily Northwestern)
Natural Habitat Evanston, a subgroup of the local climate initiative Climate Action Evanston, promoted a tree-planting event as part of “OAKtober,” an annual Evanston tradition the advocacy group celebrates. This year, the group pledged to donate 111 trees to schools, parks and homes in the city’s 2nd and 5th Wards — areas the organization determined to be underserved based on census data. (Liam Barrett/The Daily Northwestern)
NU field hockey clinched its third-straight Big Ten regular season title after defeating No. 13 Michigan 3-1 Friday. The ’Cats also defeated No. 18 Ohio State 7-0, their highest scoring performance of the season. (Charlie Perlman/The Daily Northwestern)
Email: [email protected]
Related Stories:
— Recaptured: Evanston ‘No Kings’ Protest, Night at the Art Institute and GIVĒON in concert
— Recaptured: Nobel Prize Winner Joel Mokyr, Northwestern Women’s Soccer Senior Day Win and Jeremy Zucker in Concert
— Recaptured: Evanston Art Fest, Protests and Campus Events