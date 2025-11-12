Highlights from The Daily’s Fall 2025 Campus Poll: Student activism, federal budget cuts and cheating in relationships

Who gets into Northwestern? Who has cheated in a relationship? Who defines the college experience?
Who are… (N)U?
University campuses today sit at a crossroads of free expression, student activism and a federal administration seeking to influence higher education. At NU, students navigate a politically charged climate amid a federal funding freeze and tensions surrounding free speech on campus.
But beyond the headlines, students continue to deal with the everyday realities of college life: relationships, mental health and balancing academic performance with personal well-being. At the same time, they adjust to the financial burden of attending university, worried about rent, tuition and their future job market.
In The Daily’s Fall 2025 poll, conducted Sept. 29 through Oct. 6, we asked NU students about all of that and more.
This story is hosted on the Fall 2025 Campus Poll landing page, where you can find detailed data analyses of each polling section and an interactive graphic summarizing the results of each question.
— Grace Wu, Polling Editor
