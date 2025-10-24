Devon Horton pleads not guilty to 17 counts of embezzlement, fraud

Former Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of embezzlement, tax fraud and wire fraud at his arraignment at Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse on Thursday morning.

On Oct. 8, The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois filed charges against Horton and three men described as his friends for alleged actions while Horton was serving as District 65’s superintendent.

Horton served as District 65’s superintendent from June 18, 2020 to June 30, 2023, after which he became the superintendent of DeKalb County Schools in Georgia. The DeKalb County Board of Education accepted Horton’s resignation on Oct. 15.

The allegations listed in the indictment stem from several events between Jan. 1, 2022 and Aug. 29, 2024.

Two of Horton’s co-defendants, Samuel Ross and Alfonzo Lewis, each pleaded not guilty to four counts of wire and honest services fraud Thursday. Lewis is the athletic director for Hyde Park Academy High School in Chicago.

The fourth co-defendant, Antonio Ross, a former principal of Hyde Park Academy, has an arraignment set for Oct. 28.

Thirteen of the counts allege the four men owned companies that took funds from District 65 and Chicago Public Schools under fake service contracts and failed to declare Horton’s personal financial stake in the contracts. The indictment further alleges that Horton’s friends sent him kickbacks from their fraudulent earnings.

Each count’s sentencing has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, up to three years of probation and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the amount of money lost — whichever is greater.

Horton was also indicted on two counts of embezzlement, alleging he used the District 65 procurement card for personal purchases. Horton could face up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of probation and a $250,000 fine or twice the amount of money lost.

He was also indicted on two counts of tax evasion for failing to accurately report his yearly earnings in 2022 and 2023. Tax evasion counts have a maximum sentence of five years in prison, up to three years of probation, a maximum fine of $100,000 and the cost of prosecution.

In a statement emailed to The Daily, Terence Campbell, Horton’s lawyer, applauded the former superintendent’s work in the district.

“Dr. Horton is eager to address his case in court and is glad that process has now begun,” the statement reads.

Lewis and Ross’ lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

The three co-defendants were released after the arraignment on “extremely good behavior” and will not be held in custody as legal proceedings continue, provided that they obey the conditions set forth by the court, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert said.

“Based on the nature of the alleged crimes and the history of the defendants, we’re okay with minimal conditions,” the government’s attorney, Prashant Kolluri, said.

The defendants are not allowed to contact anyone who is a potential victim or witness to the case. For Horton, the list includes 17 people. He is allowed to speak to one individual on the list about matters unrelated to the case. The individual was deemed a professional and personal friend to Horton by Campbell. Campbell said the individual has also recently reached out to Horton.

Lewis also had his no-contact list amended to allow him to speak to an individual with whom he is in conversation about “current and future employment,” his lawyer, Susan Pavlow, said.

The defendants are not allowed to violate any local, state or federal laws and cannot travel outside the country without court permission. They turned in their passports, firearms and all firearm-related licenses and identification cards. Lewis is still in possession of his firearm, which he must give up by Oct. 28, Gilbert said.

The period for discovery — where both sides collect and submit information to build their cases — lasts until Nov. 6. The three defendants’ status hearing will take place Dec. 4.

Email: [email protected]

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories:

— District 65 community members criticize 3-school closure scenarios

— Devon Horton indictment investigation began in 2023, board leadership says

— Former D65 Superintendent Devon Horton indicted on 17 counts