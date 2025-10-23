Tate McRae owns the stage as ‘Miss Possessive’ at United Center

“So Close to What” asks the title of Tate McRae’s third studio album, which dominates the setlist of her “Miss Possessive Tour.” On Tuesday at the United Center, the Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer proved that she is “so close” to mastering live pop performance.

This is McRae’s fifth concert tour, but first arena tour. The former YouTube creator and dance prodigy-turned-pop star’s message is clear: She is no longer a teenager writing songs in her bedroom to post online. At 22, she is a professional capable of performing at the capacity of major musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Dua Lipa and Lorde, all of whom are performing international arena tours.

McRae’s Chicago performance demonstrated what her high-energy pop music does best. Her vocals were louder and more powerful, her special effects were more complex, and her choreography was sharper and more creative than ever before.

Dazzling flips and acrobatics, multiple costume changes and fiery special effects made the night feel like an hour-and-a-half-long adrenaline rush.

While her vocal abilities were clear, McRae’s choreography stole the show. Dance sets McRae apart from many other performers — she often shows off her professional dance training from the School of Alberta Ballet and claim to fame as a 13-year-old finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Despite McRae’s performance background, at times I felt her energetic choreography and beats would have been even stronger if the concert had taken a bit more time to breathe.

Midway through the show, McRae used a B-stage section to reveal her more vulnerable side. After acoustic performances of “Greenlight” and “Nostalgia,” she talked directly to the audience, offering a heartfelt reflection on her journey from teen content creator to pop star. McRae thanked her fans who had been there since the beginning, supporting her as she came of age.

While touching, this emotional break felt to me like a tiny blip, immediately washed out by the powerful beats of McRae’s closing five songs and disconnected from the rest of her performance.

I wished the section had come nearer to the end of the show to give it more impact.

Even then, McRae’s concert proved that she is a performer coming fully into her own. The pop star’s nonstop energy and dazzling visuals highlighted the unique artistry and branding that have elevated her to a new level of international fame over the past five years.

Her night in Chicago showed that when it comes to claiming her spot in the pop halls of fame, McRae is indeed “Miss Possessive.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Shawn Mendes’ Chicago concert reignited the retired fangirl in me

— Chicago turns brat as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan stun in Sweat tour

— From social media to stage: Sombr’s music surpasses TikTok hype in Chicago show