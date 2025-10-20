The Daily Northwestern wins seven awards in 2025 Associated Collegiate Press contest

The Daily Northwestern took home seven awards from the 2025 Associated Collegiate Press contest across a range of categories, including comics, sports writing and in-depth news.

The ACP contest grants competitive, prestigious awards to student journalists across the country. Individual awards showcase the “outstanding achievements of individual students and small teams of journalists.”

Entries for the contest were published between May 24, 2024 and May 23, 2025. Jacob Wendler (Medill ’25) was editor in chief in Spring and Fall 2024. Medill senior Lily Ogburn was editor in chief in Winter and Spring 2025.

“I am so proud of all of the hard work The Daily staff has put into their coverage,” Medill senior and Editor in Chief Emily Lichty said. “Our work as student journalists is incredibly important, and we look forward to continuing to bring high quality work to the Northwestern and Evanston communities. I am eager to continue working with our wonderful staff on all of the exciting projects we are working on over the next several quarters.”

First place:

Cartoon of the Year – Comic Strip/Panel: Contributor Nathaniel Foster and Contributor Lia Kim for their comic “Ducks Dan and Dave: A Sticky Situation.”

Fifth place:

Story of the Year – Sports Game Story: Sports Editor Eli Kronenberg and Managing Editor Audrey Pachuta for their story on how the NU men’s basketball team overcame a hotel temperature debacle to secure a Big Ten Tournament first-round win over Minnesota.

Honorable mention:

Cartoon of the Year – Comic Strip/Panel: Contributor Nathaniel Foster and Contributor Lia Kim for their comic “Ducks Dan and Dave: Park Vultures.”

Reporter of the Year – Four-Year School: Senior Staffer Jerry Wu

Photo of the Year – Environmental Portrait: Design Editor Shun Graves for a photo of Dave’s Italian Kitchen owner Dave Glatt.

Design of the Year – Newspaper Page/Spread: Former Polling Editor Scott Hwang, Former Design Editor Paloma Leone-Getten and Former Design Editor Danny O’Grady for their print paper design of the results of the Fall 2024 undergraduate poll.

Story of the Year – In-Depth News Story: Former In Focus Editor Cole Reynolds and Wu for their investigation into the harassment some students and staff faced in NU dining halls.

Email: [email protected]

X: @carlottaang76

Related Stories:

— The Daily Northwestern awarded Solutions Journalism Network grant

— The Daily wins Associated Collegiate Press Online Pacemaker

— The Daily Northwestern takes home 19 SPJ awards