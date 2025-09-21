The Daily Northwestern awarded Solutions Journalism Network grant

The Daily Northwestern is one of eight college media organizations across the country awarded a $7,500 grant by the Solutions Journalism Network to report on solutions to youth mental health challenges.

The program aims to embed solutions journalism, or fact-based reporting on responses to social problems, in college newsrooms through training and funding.

“(SJN) will help each of these student newsrooms complete reporting projects focused on the ways people and organizations are addressing troubling mental health issues on their campuses and in their communities caused by myriad challenges, including housing insecurity, funding cuts, isolation, undocumented status and other issues of our moment,” Sharon Bloyd-Peshkin, SJN program manager for training and curriculum, wrote in a Medium article.

As part of the 2025-26 Solutions Journalism Student Media Challenge Cohort, The Daily is establishing a new Solutions Desk that will cover initiatives offering proven solutions to issues impacting youth mental health at Northwestern and across Evanston and Chicago. The Daily will also host community engagement events and training for staffers.

Medill junior Janelle Mella, The Daily’s inaugural Solutions Editor, said she is looking forward to taking on the new role.

“I’m excited to bring solutions journalism to The Daily and oversee coverage that gets our audience excited about the news again,” Mella said.

Medill senior and Editor in Chief Emily Lichty said she is hopeful that the new desk will broaden how The Daily covers issues in the community.

“Solutions journalism can be a powerful way to create change, and I am already proud of the care and excitement the solutions team has put into launching this exciting new venture for The Daily,” Lichty said. “We are honored to have received a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network that allows for us to focus on solutions journalism, an opportunity that will hopefully create a lasting community impact.”

