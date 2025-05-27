The Daily Northwestern wins Associated Collegiate Press Online Pacemaker, other awards this year

The Daily won 58 awards during the 2024-25 academic year from the Associated Collegiate Press, College Media Association, Illinois College Press Association and Society of Professional Journalists — including an ACP Online Pacemaker, a prestigious award that recognizes college publications for overall work.

In March, The Daily earned 26 awards from the ICPA including the Large School Sweepstakes Award, which recognizes newsroom excellence across all categories, and seven other first place reporting awards.

Earlier this month, The Daily won 19 Mark of Excellence Awards in SPJ’s Region 5, which comprises student newspapers in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. Of the 19 Mark of Excellence Awards, six were first place awards and advanced to the national competition.

“Our role as student journalists is incredibly important, especially amid heightened attacks on higher education and press freedom. I’m so proud of our staff for our perseverance and the work we’ve done this year,” Medill junior and Editor in Chief Lily Ogburn said.

Read about The Daily’s ICPA and SPJ awards here and here.

See below for a full list of awards from the Associated College Press and College Media Association.

Associated Collegiate Press

Winner:

ACP Online Pacemaker: The Daily Northwestern.

Second Place:

Best Sports Feature Story: Former Sports Editor Jake Epstein for his feature on NU football player Timi Oke.

Fifth Place:

Podcast: Former Audio Editor Carlotta Angiolillo, former Editor in Chief Jacob Wendler, Former Print Managing Editor Samantha Powers and former Campus Editor Beatrice Villaflor for their podcast on The Daily’s coverage of the Deering Meadow encampment.

Honorable Mention:

Ernie Pyle Human Interest Profile: Reporter Naomi Taxay for her profile of Benard McKinley.

Newspaper/Newsmagazine Front Page: Former Design Editor Lillian Ali, former Design Editor Jamie Kim and former Print Managing Editor Casey He for the April 29, 2024 front page design.

Collegiate Media Association

First Place:

Daily Newspaper of the Year (2-5 days per week) (Division I and II): Daily Northwestern staff.

Best newspaper front page (Division II): Former Design Editor Lillian Ali, former Design Editor Jamie Kim and former Print Managing Editor Casey He for the April 29, 2024 front page design.

Best Game Story (Division II): Former Print Managing Jake Epstein for his story on Northwestern lacrosse’s loss in the 2024 national championship.

Best Investigative Story (Division II): Former Editor in Chief Jacob Wendler for his In Focus on Pritzker School of Law Dean Hari Osofsky.

Second Place:

Best Investigative Sports Story (Division II): Daily Northwestern staff for their story on NU football hazing allegations.

Best Arts and Entertainment Story (Division II): Former Audience Engagement Editor Lexi Goldstein for her story on Mee-Ow’s shows semicentennial.

Best Multi-Outlet Breaking News Coverage (Division II): Daily Northwestern staff for their live encampment coverage from April 25 to 29, 2024.

Honorable Mention:

Best Sports Features (Division II): Former Assistant Sports Editor Henry Frieman for his story on mental health awareness for student-athletes.

