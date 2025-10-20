Student musicians rock Bat 17 for Family Weekend Music Night

Usually known for its savory wings and sweet potato fries, Bat 17 drew patrons for a different reason Thursday night: It hosted Music Night for Northwestern’s Family Weekend.

Student organization Local Mojo showcased student musicians in the neon-lit backroom, the latest indie music gig for the up-and-coming student organization.

Since the club’s founding last spring, Local Mojo has highlighted a variety of music genres. Thursday was no different, featuring EDM, soul and rock.

Communication sophomore Matthew Smith frequently DJs at fraternity parties but appreciates the creativity he can embrace at Local Mojo events.

“Local Mojo events are for the music,” said Communication sophomore Matthew Smith, a DJ for the event. “People are free to play whatever they want, and it will be accepted.”

Medill junior and former Daily staffer Sammy Krimstein kicked off the night with a solo set, playing hits like “River” by Leon Bridges and “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Beatles.

A seasoned guitarist and singer, Krimstein crafted soul blends of pop songs.

“I was blown away by his soulful voice, his technical ability to create this full-sounding atmosphere with just him and his guitar,” said Weinberg senior Max Garon, the president of Local Mojo at Northwestern, who discovered Krimstein for the first time last year. “He really has that showmanship that translates when he’s on stage.”

Smith followed, DJing under the stage name Milkman. He brought UKG music to the table in Thursday’s performance, inspired by EDM artist Fred again..’s sound.

Although Smith typically DJs for his fraternity’s parties, he finds the scene at Local Mojo to be a refreshing space for creativity.

“I always loved the variation. Local Mojo creates a great space where you can just go and have a great time. You go to a frat party, it’s all the same 2000s songs, and it gets really annoying after five minutes,” Smith said. “Here, you can discover new music, and it’s a better community of people.”

To close out the night, newly-formed student band Rain Check took the stage for its first performance ever.

Despite its rookie status as a group, the members were no newbies, playing hits like “Treasure” by Bruno Mars.

“It’s very rare that you find a band where they really fire on all cylinders and every member is a star in their own right,” Garon said. “Killer harmonies, amazing solos from every member … They sound like seasoned vets. I really was blown away.”

Garon said he hopes that Thursday’s show will be the first of many at Bat 17. Despite being a sports bar, its backroom offered an ideal small concert setting with its low-lit bar, coin-paid arcade and pool table.

Local Mojo has an intense string of events coming up. On Monday, it will host touring band Peeler, local band Woven and two DJ sets off campus.

“If you wanna say you like underground music, these artists are actually underground — and who knows, they might blow up,” said Weinberg junior Leora Kurtz, director of operations at Local Mojo.

Following Monday, Local Mojo will peep into the spotlight by hosting the band Good Neighbours on Oct. 25, known for its TikTok hit “Home.” Later, the club will host a Halloween party featuring student groups like Moon Age.

But in the coming weeks, Local Mojo promises just as much value socially as it does musically. The club is a hub for students who enjoy a unique variety of musical genres and are willing to venture outside of the mainstream.

“I would go to this kind of thing even if none of my friends were there,” Kurtz said. “You make friends, you dance with strangers and it’s a lot of fun.”

