Three candidates run for vacant McCormick ASG Senate seat

One seat was left unfilled during the regular election for McCormick School of Engineering student representatives in the Associated Student Government Senate in September.
Three students are now running for the available seat, sophomore Angelina Ariaz, freshman Esha Chandra and senior Jack Doheny.
McCormick students can vote for a representative online at ’Cats on Campus by Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Candidates wrote campaign statements on ’Cats on Campus, outlining their backgrounds and goals.
Ariaz wrote that she is running to amplify voices to prevent underrepresentation and exclusion, especially those of women and Hispanic students in STEM.
Chandra wrote she wants to allocate funding to essential McCormick student organizations, such as car teams and the Society for Women Engineers.
Doheny wrote that after 3 years of experience in the Senate he wants to continue to ensure fair and equitable distribution of funds amongst student groups.
McCormick holds four seats in the Senate. The winner of the election will join current McCormick representatives senior Ryan Beam, sophomore Patrick Allen Eleazar and sophomore Simon Kaminer.
