Purple Reign: ASG hopes to reconnect with student body with new color scheme, updated branding

Out with the green, in with the purple.

Northwestern’s Associated Student Government is rebranding this quarter, launching a new logo, website and Instagram account to promote its activities on campus.

The old ASG logo consisted of three hexagons — lavender, teal and lime green — in a triangular formation, which Weinberg senior and Speaker of the Senate Kaitlyn Salgado-Alvarez said was not easily recognizable and did not properly represent the student government.

“People didn’t really know what ASG was,” Salgado-Alvarez said. “‘Oh, ASG, is that an affinity organization?’ No, it’s the student government.”

McCormick sophomore and ASG Marketing Co-Chair Nicholas Johnson said the old logo felt out of place. For instance, he said, the teal hexagon was supposed to match the color of the roof of University Hall, but the lavender hexagon did not match NU’s signature shade of purple.

Johnson said ASG’s outdated logo was symbolic of a distant and out-of-touch relationship with the student body.

“We decided to go with a more professional look,” Johnson said. “The direction we’re hoping to go in is moving away from ASG’s older way of not interacting with the student body and trying to engage people differently.”

ASG’s updated logo, featured on its new Instagram page, is meant to be more clearly tied to NU, according to Johnson. It features a white seal that incorporates ornamental elements from The Arch and the Gothic windows of Deering Library on a purple background.

SESP sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian JJ Nabors-Moore hopes the rebrand will mark a turning point for ASG.

“It’s time to modernize,” Nabors-Moore said. “It’s time to show everyone that there is a new administration and that we’re going for new topics.”

The new logo marks the culmination of an effort by ASG, which is responsible for distributing funds to student groups, to increase its visibility among students.

Johnson and Weinberg junior Xiaotian Shangguan, ASG’s other marketing co-chair, spearheaded the rebranding project.

“My goal for ASG, specifically, is to have the most random student know what ASG is and a little bit about what we do,” Johnson said. “I feel like at this current moment, if you were to walk on Sheridan Road and ask somebody, ‘What is ASG? Do you know something that they’ve done?’ The majority of the student body wouldn’t be able to give you an answer.”

ASG has also launched a website, much of which is still under construction, to encourage student engagement, according to Johnson. One new feature is a feedback form that allows students to submit comments to ASG.

Weinberg sophomore and Deputy Speaker of the Senate Rayan Lahlou-Nabil said the goal of the rebrand is to raise awareness of ASG and increase student participation.

“We want people to know we have a student government and what we are doing as a student government, so that people can help us and our goals,” Lahlou-Nabil said.

