ASG Senate welcomes back former senator for discussion, passes Code Amendment

Former Associated Student Government Speaker of the Senate Leah Ryzenman (SESP ‘24), an Associate at public affairs firm Magnify Strategies, made a comeback appearance to talk advice and ASG memories at Wednesday’s meeting.

While enjoying boba from Tealicious Bubble, senators listened to Ryzenman recount her experiences as speaker. She said she especially appreciated how ASG offered her experience in both private and public sector work, while leaving room to have fun.

“I feel like on the Hill they probably don’t get boba, which is kind of unfortunate for them,” Ryzenman said.

The discussion was moderated by current Speaker of the Senate and Weinberg senior Kaitlyn Salgado-Alvarez, who asked Ryzenman questions about topics ranging from her career path to her favorite NU memory. Salgado-Alvarez previously served as a whip under Ryzenman.

Ryzenman also recommended that all students participate in Chicago Field Studies before graduation, which she said not only gave her valuable work experience but also deepened her love for the city.

The program allows students to intern in a field of their choice downtown.

“That was a 10 out of 10 summer experience,” Salgado-Alvarez said in reference to Engage Chicago, which counts for CFS credit.

Ryzenman also expressed gratitude for Ayers Residential College, her freshman-year dorm. She said that COVID-19 circumstances allowed her to become close to her floormates, who eventually convinced her to run for an Ayers executive position.

Ryzenman said one of her proudest ASG memories was the moment of quiet after a funding senate, looking back over the entire hours-long process.

“It’s that two minutes after funding senate just happened, it’s like ‘Whoa, we just did that? We’re done,’” Ryzenman said.

After the Q&A, Weinberg sophomore and senator Ivani Philips introduced a new resolution called “Expanding The Books For ‘Cats Program.”

Her resolution aimed to extend Books For ’Cats, a textbook financial aid program for first-generation and low-income students, to include humanities-based classes.

“Textbooks are very costly for students here at Northwestern,” Phillips said.

The resolution is set to be voted on in next week’s meeting.

The meeting closed with a vote on a Code Amendment introduced last week to allow the Student Group Appointment Committee to fill vacant seats in the event that not enough clubs run. The vote was fast-tracked as emergency legislation and passed with 28 votes.

Ryzenman sent off senators by recounting her personal road to her current workplace, encouraging senators to not get hung up on finding one correct path to reach their goals.

“I’m a very firm believer that you’ll end up where you’re meant to be,” Ryzenman said.

