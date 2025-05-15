Student Activities Finance Committee allocates over $2.7 million to student groups for 2025-26 academic year

The Student Activities Finance Committee announced over $2.7 in allocations for the 2025-26 funding cycle Tuesday.

This year, student groups requested up to $5.6 million in funding, almost double what was available to allocate.

Northwestern administration contributed an additional $712,268 to these allocations, all of which is reserved for what incoming Student Activities Finance Council member and SESP sophomore Gauri Adarsh called “the big three” — Mayfest Productions, A&O Productions and Northwestern University Dance Marathon.

Mayfest received $513,379. Many of the other high earners were club sports like NU Crew, which received $21,753, and NU Ice Hockey, which received $17,532.

Non-athletic organizations with high funding allocations included the Rainbow Alliance, which received $25,620; the UNITY Charity Fashion Show, which received $17,250; and For Members Only, which received $51,352.

Student groups were notified of their respective amounts on Tuesday, and applications to appeal funding decisions will close Monday.

Applications for new student groups to receive part of this funding will close Sunday. This comes ahead of Funding Senates on May 21 and May 28, when ASG senators will discuss funding for new student groups and funding appeals, respectively.

Any SOA-registered student organization was eligible to apply to receive SAFC funding. Over 200 organizations will receive funding for the 2025-26 cycle.

Adarsh said this year marks the largest application turnout yet.

“Obviously demand goes up every year, but this is substantially a lot,” Adarsh said.

Money allocated by SAFC comes from the student activities fee, which Adarsh described as a “tax” of $90 added to students’ quarterly fees. Increasing the amount of money SAFC can provide would require hiking up the student activities fee.

Adarsh said she recognizes that some student groups may be left unsatisfied with their allocations, but said the appeals process is a good way to help satisfy some of that demand.

“I’m so sorry that we couldn’t give all that money. I wish that we could,” Adarsh said. “That’s not to say that we (don’t) care about these organizations’ success, and if they feel that they’re missing any funding, or that they really need it, we really encourage them to come to appeals.”

Email: [email protected]

