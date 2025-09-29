Subscribe
Associated Senate Government names 18 school senators for 2025-2026 year

Illustration by Lily Ogburn
ASG Senate election results were announced Monday.
Miguel Tsang, Crossword & Games Editor
September 29, 2025

Associated Student Government Senate welcomed a new batch of school senators Monday. A total of 611 students voted for senators between 5 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Voting was administered on ranked-choice digital ballots, in which students could only vote for senators to represent their home school. All 20 school senator positions were open. 

Of the 20 spots open, only 18 were filled. The McCormick School of Engineering and the School of Communication did not have enough candidates to fulfill the quota. 

Once sworn in, ASG senators are responsible for collaborating to create and pass legislation, as well as allocating funds in quarterly funding meetings.

The Daily compiled the list of new additions to the ASG Senate:

Bienen: 

Calvin Simmers

Communication: 

Ryan Lien

McCormick:

Ryan Beam 

Patrick Allen Eleazar

Simon Kaminer 

Medill: 

Asher Joseph

Amani Yousuf

SESP:

Jonathan Curbelo

Weinberg:

Leila Armand 

Xander Hampton

Genesis Hernandez Cabrera

Maeve McGill

Diana Oliver

Ivani Philips

Carridee Raymundo

Fiza Rohgat

Sophia Tariq

Chloe Zhu 

