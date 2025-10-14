Booked hosts pajama party for release of author Devin Elle Kurtz’s ‘The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake’

Author and illustrator Devin Elle Kurtz debuted her new children’s book, “The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake,” at a Tuesday evening pajama party hosted by Booked, an independent bookstore located on Main Street. The event, part of a country-wide tour, attracted about 50 attendees and included a live reading and signing of the new children’s book.

“As someone who doesn’t have kids yet, it is the most amazing opportunity to meet my readers to get their honest feedback,” Kurtz said. “They are the crowd that I am most honored when I please them, and it’s so much fun to hear them laugh and see what resonates with them.”

Kurtz’s book, the second installment of her illustrated series, “The Bakery Dragon,” chronicles the journey of a tiny dragon named Ember who must overcome the difficult challenge of baking a cake for a fairy princess.

Booked co-owner Betsy Haberl (SPS ’18) said the series is a fan-favorite for many customers.

“Devin’s books struck a chord because they are written and illustrated for children to have a magical experience,” Haberl said. “It’s like if J.R.R. Tolkien’s world-building were for a picture book. It’s like you enter in, and the whole page is covered and glowing.”

The party featured baked goods from nearby Button Bakery, including an assortment of frosted sugar cookies decorated like fairy cakes. Children in pumpkin onesies wore fairy wings and held princess wands as they engaged with Kurtz.

Evanston resident Hayden Schoen brought his two sons to storytime. He said that bringing his children to book events connects them to the community in a way that also spurs a love for reading.

“Getting to see my kids connect with the actual author of the book is really cool,” Schoen said. “They get to see an example of somebody who’s making something and shows them that this is something they could actually do.”

After reading her books to the audience, Kurtz confirmed books three and four of the series were in the works.

Haberl said that as book prices rise, it’s important for her as a bookstore owner to think about what books people would want to keep as a “beautiful object in their home.”

“And I like to think ‘Okay, the books that we buy should be books that are ones you want to pass down to your grandchildren,’ and I think Devin’s books fall into that category,” Haberl said.

