Main-Dempster Mile caps 10 years of uplifting businesses with community celebration

More than 40 Evanston residents crowded into Cora Health Thursday evening not to see a chiropractor, but to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Main-Dempster Mile business district.

For the past decade, Main-Dempster Mile has served as a pillar of the Evanston community, hosting community events like wine walks, art crawls and book clubs.

The idea for the community organization was conceived in 2014 when about 60 small businesses signed a petition to create a Special Service Area for the Main Street and Chicago/Dempster business districts. With residents expressing desire for more bustling storefronts and events, the petition was approved in 2015.

Since then, the organization has evolved and today includes more than 200 independently-owned businesses and about a dozen events.

“As a resident and business owner, the change in this area in the past 10 years is really amazing,” said Meggie Smith, president of the Main-Dempster Mile Board of Directors and owner of Cora Health. “I remember when it was founded and when it was created, the vision people had for it, and I think that vision has really been exceeded.”

While places like Westfield Old Orchard mall in Skokie contain retail giants, Main-Dempster Mile prides itself on its unique businesses and community-based efforts.

The organization has used its funds to add various streetscape elements, including mural designs, holiday lights and welcome signage. Based on feedback from a community survey, the group also added a local bookstore, restaurant and bakery to the district in the last several years.

Button Bakery catered food for the night, along with other local businesses like Blind Faith Cafe, the Pan-Asian restaurant Shinsen and Mexican eatery La Principal. Evanston residents, SSA board members and local elected officials — including Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston), majority leader of the Illinois House of Representatives — mixed and mingled over wine, food and a celebratory vanilla cake.

Longtime Evanston resident Nancy Goldberg was particularly pleased with the gathering. She noted the evolution of community businesses in attendance, in particular Belgian Chocolatier Piron and The Lucky Platter, the latter of which she dined at on its opening day.

Goldberg also emphasized the tight-knit nature of Evanston and the Main-Dempster Mile. “Everyone knows someone when you’re walking down the street,” she said.

The celebration was primarily organized by Katherine Gotsick, executive director of the Main-Dempster Mile and its only full-time employee. She has worked at the organization for nine years and witnessed its explosive growth.

As a part of the event, Gotsick prepared a slideshow that cataloged stories, photos and statistics from the past decade. Residents were also asked to describe the Main-Dempster Mile in three to five words; common word choices included “fun,” “friendly” and “unique.”

“We asked people to send us stories,” Gotsick said. “I got to hear all of this kind of love that is flowing back in after all the hard work that flows out.”

