Main Street Fair vendors talk inspiration, community at revived summer event

Beatrice Villaflor/The Daily Northwestern
More than 90 artists and vendors participated in Saturday’s Main Street Fair.
Beatrice Villaflor, Managing Editor
June 29, 2025

More than 90 vendors, three musical stages and a food court livened several blocks of the city for Saturday’s Main Street Fair. Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club organized the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., in partnership with nonprofit Evanston Made, Art Makers Outpost, Main-Dempster Mile and Around Evanston. 

Main Street Fair aims to bring back the spirit of the Custer Street Fair, a decades-long summer tradition celebrated annually from 1971 to 2019. This year’s event was first announced at the Welcome Back to Main Street Fall Fest last October, which was also hosted by the Rotary Club and Main-Dempster Mile. 

After attending Fall Fest last October, Meraki Design Studio owner Alex S. Hawke returned as an exhibitor at Saturday’s fair. Hawke sold wares she made herself, ranging from jewelry to embroidered pieces. 

“I pull my inspiration from books and nature and try to be a inclusive brand, a feel-good brand,” she said. “I used to be in healthcare and in the army, so this is kind of my contribution to the civilian side.”

Her booth was in the Green Zone, one of three mapped vendor zones. Aside from these areas, local businesses also set up stands outside their storefronts. Kuni’s Japanese Restaurant boasted a line for its grilled chicken skewers; next door, Belgian Chocolatier Piron, Inc. sold gourmet chocolates to attendees.  

Similarly, literary establishments Booked and Hive Center for the Book Arts set up tables outside their spaces, selling new and used books, respectively. 

Booked manager Scarlett Irwin said the store aims to be a “big part” of the community, in part by hosting book clubs and programming for children and adults alike. 

“We try to do the street fairs whenever we can,” Irwin said. “We try to get out into the community whenever we can.”

Irwin added that the store always looks to get people in and talking to one another. In line with this message, Booked also participated in the designated area for kids and teens with a booth and a hosted storytime.

Throughout the street fair, local music groups ranging in styles performed. Students from the School of Rock began the performances on the East Stage at 11 a.m., while Nora O’Connor wrapped up the Main Stage’s lineup Saturday evening. 

Sweetheart Ink Tattoo co-owner Bella Libert said many people visited the parlor’s table — ranging from those with no tattoos to those who have been “tattoo collecting for tons of years.” 

Libert added that though the environment of a tattoo shop may seem scary, Sweetheart aims to make people feel comfortable. This loving energy was reflected at the fair. 

“Everyone has been so accepting, and really sweet and supportive,” Libert said. “Everybody’s just really glad that we’re here to bring more art and fun stuff to the community.”

Email: [email protected] 

Evanston rings in the Year of the Snake with Lunar New Year festival

Evanston celebrates local stores on Small Business Saturday

Fall Fest draws residents to newly refurbished Main Street

