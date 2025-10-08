Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Block Museum’s ‘The Living Room’ offers unique, informal setting for reflection

Clare Kirwan/The Daily Northwestern
The Living Room has boards of prompts for community members and students to reflect on the piece of art on display.
Clare Kirwan, Assistant A&E Editor
October 8, 2025

Nursing a fresh-brewed cup of coffee, one can sit down in the lower gallery of the Block Museum of Art, furnished with soft, burnt orange couches, and enjoy one piece of art at a time. 

The Block is piloting “The Living Room,” a new drop-in space that opened Sept. 8, this fall and winter.

Erin Northington, associate director of campus and community education and engagement at the Block Museum, said the new space highlights one work at a time from the Block’s permanent collection in a less formal setting.

“It’s a space that we hope will encourage close looking and deeper reflection and certainly to spark conversation,” Northington said. 

With roughly 6,000 works in the permanent collection, Northington said the team at Block had to choose just six works to display over the course of the two quarters. 

They prioritized choosing works that utilize a variety of backgrounds and mediums, but that are also fairly new to the collection and have never been exhibited before, she said. 

“We really wanted to have works from the collection that invited a different sense of openness, lots of possible interpretations (and) a lot of different directions that people could take their thinking and ask many sorts of questions,” Northington said.

From Sept. 8 to Oct. 5, the space featured a sculpture piece from South African artist Igshaan Adams.

As of Oct. 8, Ken Fandell’s “The Sky Above My Home” is on display in the space. 

The pieces are accompanied by prompts written by Block Museum Student Associates, inviting visitors to reflect on the piece using cards that are then posted on the boards that line the walls.

Weinberg senior Ethan Bledsoe, programs and tours coordinator at the Block, did looking exercises and activities with many of the other Block Associates to deeply analyze and consider the piece and craft the prompts.

Bledsoe said the student associates’ main goal was to make it so everyone would have a good experience in the space without a tour guide or specific labels.

Art museums can often feel like formal or intimidating spaces with rules on the distances you have to stand or how to interpret pieces, Bledsoe said. “The Living Room” seeks to welcome anyone to the space. 

“I think that this space is so important, especially at a university, because it really just opens dialogue,” Bledsoe said. “It’s like an entry point for the museum. And I think that’s what is so important about the living room, is it could be a really good first impression.”

Isabella Ko, engagement coordinator and educator at Block Museum, said there are no wall labels, QR codes or framed pieces on display. There are no security guards in the space, either, because they want the room to foster comfort.

In contrast to the rest of the Block’s galleries, which require you to leave your things in cubbies downstairs, you can walk into “The Living Room” exactly as you are. 

“Not only can you be with a work of art, but you can also come and study and just decompress,” Ko said.

Within the first two days, Northington said, 131 people visited “The Living Room.”

After just one month, the response boards are overflowing, and the number of prompt cards available have dwindled. Northington said the Block staff is very happy with the response from students and community members so far.

“It’s really incredible to see how people have been responding to the work on view and what’s been coming up for them,” Northington said. “It’s just been a joy to see folks getting to know the collection in this way, and then also really a joy to just see folks having meetings in the space and doing homework and taking a break.” 

There is free coffee and tea on Wednesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. at the entrance of the Block Museum, which can be taken into “The Living Room” (with a closed lid, of course). 

The Student Associates are holding an “Art Talks!” tour on Oct. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m. to analyze the current work in the “The Living Room,” “The Sky Above My Home.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Tommy Emmanuel will release his album “Living in the Light” on Oct. 10.
Q&A: Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel breaks down upcoming album ‘Living in the Light’
‘The Mikado,’ a Gilbert and Sullivan operetta, premiered on Friday, Oct. 3.
The Savoyaires opera group reimagines traditional Gilbert and Sullivan play ‘The Mikado’ in fantasy setting
Higgins studied under Chicago Symphony Orchestra trombonist Michael Mulcahy at Northwestern.
Q&A: For trombonist Timothy Higgins, joining the Chicago Symphony Orchestra ‘feels like a homecoming’
“House of Guinness” follows the four Guinness children after the passing of their father.
Reel Thoughts: ‘House of Guinness’ is the perfect pint-sized historical drama
Gen Z is reviving vinyl, turning record collecting into more than just a hobby.
A sound purchase: Students partake in the emerging hobby of collecting vinyls
Taylor Swift collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback to bring back a pure pop sound to her music.
Liner Notes: ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ proves Taylor Swift still knows how to ‘make the whole place shimmer’
More in Latest Stories
Communication professors Elisha Boxer Magnifico, David Catlin and Communication students lead the first session of the sixth series of Break the Blocks on Monday.
Meet Break the Blocks: Northwestern’s stutter improv program where theater and speech pathology cross
Chicago skyline in front of the White House and Donald Trump
Illinois lawmakers release statements opposing National Guard presence in Chicago
Northwestern’s offensive line held its own against Louisiana-Monroe.
Boyko: Northwestern football’s offensive line protects the prize
A room with a single bed, a desk and storage shelves.
Evanston residents halfway through 4,100-mile bike journey to raise awareness for McGaw YMCA Men’s Residence
Defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle celebrates following Northwestern’s win over UCLA.
Football: Short-handed linebackers prepare for dangerous Penn State backfield
Coach David Braun walks on the sideline during Northwestern’s matchup with UCLA.
Football: Braun emphasizes Stone’s development, rush defense ahead of Penn State matchup
More in Visual Arts
“My Data Body” is a virtual reality artwork by Marilène Oliver and Stephan Moore where participants put on a virtual reality headset and controls to interact in a digital body.
Wirtz’s ‘Finding New Forms’ symposium blends technology with live performance
5 blue dotted prints on a wall.
Evanston Art Center upper gallery hosts opening for a unique display of four shows
The exhibition’s “Divirtimento” room showcases working proofs, trial proofs and a cancellation print that show the process behind Frankenthaler’s final “Divertimento” print.
‘Pouring, Spilling, Bleeding’: Block Museum exhibition debuts 34 prints, reveals process behind Helen Frankenthaler’s art
People looking at hanging canvases that are part of the Women in Nature exhibition.
Evanston Art Center’s ‘Women in Nature’ explores femininity, nature
Five portraits hung on the wall.
Grove Gallery wraps up ‘Portraits with Impact,’ hoping to focus on community, diversity
An art gallery with three blurred people walking on the right side and artworks hanging on the walls all around the room
Art Theory and Practice cohort soars in senior showcase “Peristeronic”