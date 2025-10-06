Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Dartmouth professor presents election fraud misinformation research at Institute for Policy Research talk

Lauren Kim/The Daily Northwestern
Nyhan presented his research findings to roughly 50 faculty and students.
Cayla Labgold-Carroll and Lauren Kim
October 6, 2025

Dartmouth Prof. Brendan Nyhan spoke at Northwestern on Monday as an Institute for Policy Research visiting scholar. The political scientist discussed his research on how media challenging election fraud misinformation often fails to reach the public. 

His research aimed to explain why high-profile misinformation, such as the belief of election fraud in the 2020 election, is so persistent and pervasive. Nyhan analyzed the web browsing history of study participants as the basis for his study.

The visiting scholar was introduced by political science Prof. Laurel Harbridge-Yong, the associate director of the IPR. Harbridge-Yong said Nyhan was selected by IPR due to his research on political misinformation and his interdisciplinary work towards bringing his research to the public. 

“What I really appreciated was the ability to leverage this new data source that allows him to look beyond the level at which we might have previously been able to look at this question, by digging into the individual people and where they’re getting their numbers,” Harbidge-Yong said. 

The Dartmouth professor began his talk by describing the “unprecedented attack” on the legitimacy of the American election process in the 2020 presidential election and how the belief in those claims has remained relatively sticky. 

He brought up a Bright Line Watch study, which analyzed whether people think former President Joe Biden was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. The study showed that immediately after the 2020 election, only one in four Republicans said Biden was the rightful winner. According to Nyhan, these numbers did not budge significantly over years of increased media coverage on misinformation. 

Nyhan said the false claim of election fraud in  2020 has been widely disproven and covered heavily, arguing that even people who do not follow the news should be exposed to content about the claim. 

“If anything should be breaking through, anything should be reaching people,” Nyhan said. “It’s a story like this.”

His research found that the reason people retained misinformed beliefs about election fraud was due to an avoidance of or lack of exposure to media that challenged their perspective.

 The research found no evidence of resistance to corrective information when people were exposed to it, suggesting that the problem is not that people reject corrections, but that they are “differentially inattentive” to them in the real world. 

“A literature has emerged over the last 10-plus years that repeatedly and systematically shows that, conditional on exposure, fact-checking is effective,” Nyhan said. “People’s beliefs do tend to become more accurate when they encounter fact-checking or other forms of corrective information.”

Political science Prof. Alex Coppock said he attended the talk because Nyhan’s study was relevant to his own work in persuasion and how people’s attitudes change based on the kind of information they are exposed to.

Coppock praised Nyhan’s use of recent technology advancements in his research and expressed excitement about the precedent set for studying participants’ internet history. 

“Nyhan is an internationally renowned scholar of misinformation, so I would not miss this talk,” Coppock said. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @caylalc

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Two NU professors present unpublished research on well-being of Jewish college students 

U.S. climate advisor says ‘dispense the gloom and doom’ around climate change at NU Kellogg lecture 

Prof. Kate Weisshaar presents research on gender inequality in the workplace at IPR colloquium

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
NU has been required to release annual reports disclosing crime statistics on all six of its locations since 1992 under the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act.
Northwestern sees uptick in hate crimes, other trends in yearly security report
Christopher W. Stubbs stands behind a podium reading “Northwestern University.” To his left is a slideshow presentation with an image of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory with a colorful night sky as the backdrop.
Harvard professor talks asteroids, supernovas and dark matter at CIERA event
Green outlined cutout of smiling woman in blue shirt on a purple background.
Q&A: Prof. Almaz Mesghina discusses faculty excellence in diversity and equity award
NU gradually removed terms, resources and pages that didn’t comply with the Trump administration’s demands.
The Daily Explains: What Northwestern has changed on DEI-related websites since Trump orders
White shelving of medical and laboratory equipment.
Feinberg’s Potocsnak Longevity Institute aims to slow human aging
There is limited campus-wide guidance on AI use.
Professors navigate AI use in classrooms with limited campus-wide guidance
More in Events
Ali Zaidi speaks at a podium
U.S. climate advisor says ‘dispense the gloom and doom’ around climate change at NU Kellogg lecture
Jack Jordan (Weinberg ’22) introduced Climate Action Evanston.
Students brainstorm sustainability projects with Climate Action Evanston at first Quarterly Climate Accelerator
As people walked past, members of the protest took turns to speak out against the training with about a dozen people gathered to listen.
Northwestern Graduate Workers for Palestine hold news conference, sit-in to protest bias training
Six students sitting in classroom
BridgeNU discussion explores former President Schill’s legacy, role of university presidents
Two swimmers look down as others begin to swim.
Swimmers fundraise for Feinberg ALS research, swim education at first Chicago River Swim in nearly 100 years
A man wearing a black jacket and purple tie sticks his arms out.
President Schill calls on new parents to ‘fight for Northwestern’ in first appearance since resignation
More in Latest Stories
Gen Z is reviving vinyl, turning record collecting into more than just a hobby.
A sound purchase: Students partake in the emerging hobby of collecting vinyls
“Off-Campus: White House” is a weekly opinion column covering national politics from Medill junior and Opinion Editor Aidan Klineman. Please forward thoughts, reactions and comments to a.klineman@dailynorthwestern.edu.
Off-Campus: White House | Democrats, own your shutdown
Two Evanston residents sample Piedt Acres apple cider.
A seasonal sip: Evanston welcomes autumn with apple cider taste off
Earworm: In sound and skate
Earworm: In sound and skate
Taylor Swift collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback to bring back a pure pop sound to her music.
Liner Notes: ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ proves Taylor Swift still knows how to ‘make the whole place shimmer’
A person holds a sign that says “TRUTH DECENCY COURAGE” with one hand and waves the American flag in the other facing toward the highway.
‘Life or death for our democracy’: North Shore activists protest ICE on I-94 overpasses